Alameda County – U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, whose redrawn Contra Costa County congressional district will include part of Dublin this January, has proposed a bill to create a database for local police agencies that would allow them to share their best ideas to reduce gun violence across the nation.
DeSaulnier’s H.R 9227, the Local Gun Violence Reduction Act – aka the “Not Here” initiative – would enable state and local agencies to upload information on policies they’ve implemented in their communities that have been successful so that others might try them.
According to DeSaulnier’s office, no federal database exists, “leaving states and localities without an efficient, reliable means of identifying and implementing proven solutions.”
“This year, Congress passed the first significant federal gun safety legislation in nearly 30 years, but it is not enough to tackle the gun violence epidemic,” DeSaulnier said in a statement. “Instead of letting Republican opposition in Congress halt all progress, places like California and Contra Costa County have stepped up and made great strides in reducing gun violence.”
In June, the Democrat who represents cities including Danville, Concord, Brentwood and Richmond voted in favor of bipartisan legislation that included incentives for states to pass “red-flag” laws that allow groups to petition courts to remove weapons from people deemed a threat to themselves and others. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law in June, following the House’s 223-204 vote and the Senate’s 65-33 decision.
The law followed mass shootings that killed 19 children and two adults at a school in Uvalde, Texas, and at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. Ten people died in that attack.
The legislation also enhances background checks for gun buyers under 21 years old, requiring time for authorities to examine juvenile records, including mental health records. The law further made federal money available for improving mental health programs and school security and strengthened a federal ban on domestic abusers buying guns.
Among DeSaulnier’s examples, he noted Contra Costa County’s Violence Prevention Program and its Family Violence Prevention Task Force work with several other agencies and community-based organizations to identify gaps in the support they offer to residents to reduce the risk of gun violence. In addition, the Department of Justice recently provided a $1.5 million grant to Contra Costa Health to invest in social-emotional learning programs for at-risk youth.
Also cited as examples for the nation were Richmond’s Office of Neighborhood Safety, which works with young men at the highest risk for being involved in gun violence; a Contra Costa Health program to provide behavioral health crisis services to anyone in need; a Pleasant Hill Police Department team that responds to individuals or families in an emotional or psychological crisis; a Pittsburg police enforcement campaign during the summer that removed more than 100 guns from criminals; and laws in Moraga, Orinda, Walnut Creek, and Antioch that require all guns to be safely stored in locked containers or disabled with a gun lock approved by the California Department of Justice.
DeSaulnier said data shows California residents are 25% less likely to die in a mass shooting because of the efforts made statewide to reduce gun violence.
“While I am proud of the work our state and community has done to make this so, we must share the keys to our progress to ensure all Americans are safe from gun violence regardless of the state in which they happen to live,” DeSaulnier said. “The database created under my ‘Not Here’ initiative gives us the means to do just that and to start to end the nationwide epidemic of gun violence.”
Capt. Nathan Schmidt, who oversees the Dublin sheriff’s station, said DeSaulnier’s bill for a data sharing platform for law enforcement could prove helpful.
“I think this could be beneficial, but it is only as good as the information submitted, Schmidt said. “I would like to think law enforcement agencies are pretty good at collaborating information, but another tool definitely doesn’t hurt anything.”
DeSaulnier previously introduced HR 5273, the Gun Safety Board and Research Act, which would establish a board of experts at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to research, evaluate federal and state policy proposals, and recommend best practices for reducing firearm deaths. The measure was sent to the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health, but no action has occurred.