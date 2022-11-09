Weapon Firearm Sidearm Handgun Gun Maxim Potkin Unsplash.jpg

Alameda County – U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, whose redrawn Contra Costa County congressional district will include part of Dublin this January, has proposed a bill to create a database for local police agencies that would allow them to share their best ideas to reduce gun violence across the nation.

DeSaulnier’s H.R 9227, the Local Gun Violence Reduction Act – aka the “Not Here” initiative – would enable state and local agencies to upload information on policies they’ve implemented in their communities that have been successful so that others might try them.