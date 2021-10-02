Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) last week voted to approve HR 3755, known as the Women’s Health Protect Act, which would ensure a woman’s access to abortion, regardless of any state efforts to impose restrictions.
The bill passed along partisan lines, 217-207.
“Women’s healthcare decisions must be respected,” Swalwell said. “This bill takes the power to make those medical decisions out of governors’ mansions and state legislatures and puts it back where it belongs – in the hands of patients and providers. I am proud to have voted for this bill and will continue fighting to protect a woman’s right to choose.”
The bill now goes to the Senate.