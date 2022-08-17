Alameda County – Tri-Valley U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell joined his fellow Democrats last week in passing the “Inflation Reduction Act of 2022,” a bill he says will lower prescription drugs for the region’s seniors, extend Obamacare subsidies and invest billions of dollars to battle climate change.
President Joseph Biden signed the bill into law Tuesday this week.
Swalwell spoke to The Independent by telephone as the vote began on Aug. 12 before the bill passed in the House 220-207. Four Republicans did not vote. Days earlier, the Senate approved the bill 51-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the partisan tie, again on party lines.
“First and foremost, every senior in the Tri-Valley who’s on Medicare is going to see their costs reduced,” Swalwell said. “It will cap drug costs to $2,000 a year for anything that's out of pocket on prescription drugs.”
“We believe that it’s going to lock in premiums under the Affordable Care Act at an average of $800, saving 13 million families $800 a year and, of course, the massive climate rescue investments,” Swalwell continued. “We’re going to make sure that electric vehicles are more affordable for families, so we're not so dependent on the volatility of the oil and gas markets.”
Democrats said the $700 billion package, a slimmed down follow-up to Biden’s failed Build Back Better bill from last year, will lower energy and health care costs and bring down the deficit, helping to reduce inflation. It also will impose a 15% corporate minimum tax, a 1% tax on stock buybacks and increase funding to the IRS to improve service and collect taxes that go unpaid.
Republicans contend the package will increase the deficit, raise taxes on working families and lead to an army of IRS auditors pounding on Americans’ doors.
In addition to what Swalwell cited, Democrats said the bill will give Medicare recipients free vaccines, cap their insulin costs at $35 a month, and enable Medicare officials to negotiate 100 drugs over the next decade to lower costs.
The bill will invest $369 billion to combat climate change with the hope of reducing carbon emissions by 40% by 2030. The legislation will offer tax credits to those who buy electric vehicles and solar panels for their rooftops; clean up pollution in disadvantaged communities; create millions of domestic clean manufacturing jobs; and invest $4 billion to address the western drought. Proponents of the bill said it aims to cut energy costs to families by $500 to $1,000 a year.
Prior to the vote, some Democrats lamented that child care and housing assistance were eliminated from the bill in order to gain passage in the Senate. Swalwell declined to talk about what was missing from the bill, saying he was excited about what succeeded.
“I'm not gonna look a gift horse in the mouth,” he said. “This is a real benefit for working families in the Bay Area, and I'll build upon it. But I'm not going to be a part of any crowd that is going to look at a victory and call it a defeat.”
Swalwell also recently announced that $11.5 million is headed to the East Bay for nine projects in his 15th District. The money for community projects was included in a government funding package enacted in March.
The money includes $375,000 to the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District to develop a program to improve student performance and increase parent participation in math and English language arts for Latinx families; $450,000 for a Mental Health Urgent Care Center for Dublin, Pleasanton and Livermore residents; $1 million for a new Veterans Park in downtown Livermore; and $2 million for construction of a bicycle pedestrian bridge at Crow Canyon Road on the Iron Horse Trail in San Ramon.
“There's an Alameda County Sheriff's Office program that puts to work recently incarcerated residents, gives them a job and it feeds the hungry,” he said. “We have continued in the East Bay to address homelessness, and there's funding for the Livermore (Veterans Park) project in the downtown project, as well. We’re attacking the issues that families in the Tri-Valley care about.”
Swalwell, who is expected to easily win a sixth term against Republican Alison Hayden of San Lorenzo in his heavily Democratic district in November, has become a high-profile Congressman. He has appeared regularly on CNN and MSNBC and kept a prominent presence on social media. He was inside the House chamber when it came under attack on Jan. 6 and later served as an impeachment manager for former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial. Swalwell is also personally suing Trump; alleging the former president incited the Jan. 6 riot.
Swalwell’s strong criticisms of Trump and Republican lawmakers, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield, have drawn ire from right-leaning television hosts and Trump supporters. Last week, Swalwell posted on Twitter a nearly two-minute obscenity-laden phone message left at his Castro Valley office. In it, a male caller, using a racist slur to describe Harris, said he wanted someone to decapitate Swalwell, his wife and children.
Swalwell said he receives similar messages threatening his family any time Trump is in the news cycle. Swalwell has taken security measures to protect them.
“I'm not going to be intimidated by it. I want to make sure that people know that,” Swalwell said. “I want the person making the threat to know that we will make it public. We will find who it is and work with law enforcement to hold you accountable.”
Swalwell said he would not back down.
“Too much is at stake.” Swalwell said. “Too many people are counting on me and my colleagues … I'm not going to be silenced by some madman and his threat.”
Swalwell said he was optimistic that Democrats could hold the House majority in November following a string of Biden successes and the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, enabling many states to end abortion care. Democrats also hope to increase their numbers in the Senate to more than 50 votes so that issues like background checks for gun purchases and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act could pass.
“It’s your freedom to make your own health care decisions,” he said. “It’s your freedom to not live in fear of gun violence. It's your freedom to vote and have that vote counted. And, you know, the Republicans are a radical bunch when it comes to those freedoms.
“They want to have government mandated pregnancies. They're arming the most dangerous people to the teeth and threatening our kids and their schools. And they continue to chip away at democracy. Freedom is on the ballot in November.”