Swalwell Campaign Photo

Eric Swalwell

 U.S. House Office of Photography

Alameda County – Tri-Valley U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell joined his fellow Democrats last week in passing the “Inflation Reduction Act of 2022,” a bill he says will lower prescription drugs for the region’s seniors, extend Obamacare subsidies and invest billions of dollars to battle climate change.

President Joseph Biden signed the bill into law Tuesday this week.