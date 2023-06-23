Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) recently spent two days at sea aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt, a Nimitz-class, nuclear-powered, aircraft carrier.
Swalwell’s press office said the congressman landed aboard the carrier and met with both sailors and command leadership, while observing flight operations.
“It was an honor to meet with the men and women of our Navy who work each and every day to keep us safe at home and abroad,” Swalwell said. “Aircraft carriers remain the nation’s preeminent power projection platform and the cornerstone of our Navy. Our naval superiority and readiness are the best deterrents against a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, or any act China would take against the United States.”
Named for the 26th U.S. president, the Theordore Roosevelt was first deployed in 1988 and saw its first action during Operation Desert Storm in 1991. The ship’s homeport is in San Diego.