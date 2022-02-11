U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA) has voted to pass the America Creating Opportunities for Manufacturing, Pre-Eminence in Technology, and Economic Strength Act (America COMPETES Act), which will strengthen U.S. supply chains, spur domestic manufacturing, and enhance America's national security.
The America COMPETES Act is made up of several bipartisan bills and includes two provisions authored by Rep. Swalwell.
“In order for the United States to lead in innovation and create jobs, we must ensure that America's workers, manufacturers, and businesses can compete on a level playing field with China and other countries,” said Swalwell. “The America COMPETES Act will help fix our broken supply chains so that we build more critical components here, at home - not overseas - while creating a stronger, more competitive America.”
The America COMPETES Act will strengthen America’s competitiveness by:
· Creating the CHIPS for America Fund: Includes $52 billion for the CHIPS for America Act, which will incentivize private-sector investments and continued American leadership in semiconductor fabrication, help address supply chain disruptions, and support numerous semiconductor manufacturers in CA-15 and across the country;
· Strengthening Supply Chains and American Manufacturing: Authorizes $45 billion to improve our nation’s supply chains and strengthen our economy and national security by preventing shortages of critical goods by ensuring that more of these goods are made in America.
·Advancing American Scientific Research, Technology and Innovation Excellence: Makes major new solutions-driven investments in every aspect of innovation and scientific research to lead to breakthrough discoveries;
·Securing America’s Global Competitiveness & Leadership Through Economic Development, Diplomacy, Human Rights & Alliances: Strengthens and promotes America’s leadership around the globe by investing in partnerships and alliances, standing up for America’s values, expanding our investments in diplomacy, and promoting human rights;
· Improving our response to pandemics and biological threats: Streamlines the ederal government’s response by ensuring that all Americans have access to personal protective equipment and other medical supplies.
The bill passed the House with a vote of 222 to 210. The Senate passed its own bill - the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act (USICA) - in June. The House and Senate will now work together to iron out the differences between both bills.