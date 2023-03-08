PLEASANTON – U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell, (CA-14) hosted a town hall meeting at Foothill High School on March 1, where he spoke to the community about local and national events.
“I want to hear directly from the community about how they are doing and what is on their mind,” said Swalwell in a press release prior to the event. “At the end of the day, we need to make sure the federal government is working for our people and our communities. The East Bay is paying attention, and I know that many people have ideas about how we can make their lives better. I am looking forward to the discussion.”
Speaking before an audience of approximately 200, including Pleasanton Mayor Karla Brown, Swalwell took questions from the audience on topics ranging from the war in Ukraine, to the growing cost of healthcare. The sixth term Congressman’s district includes Dublin, Pleasanton, Livermore and Sunol,
“As we go into this new Congress, I see this as a battle between competence and chaos and that has nothing to do with what political party you are a part of,” Swalwell said. “It is just that right now we essentially have three things we have to agree on.”
Swalwell cited the first item as funding the government.
“Sounds easy,” he said. “But from time to time we have government shutdowns, and my belief is that funding the government should never include taking the government hostage to get something passed that you couldn’t otherwise pass unless you were leveraging the government.”
Swalwell added that if the government shuts down, important items, such as social security, emergency services and pensions and retirement programs stand to be compromised.
“The second thing,” Swalwell continued. “Is we need to pay our bills. If you go to a local restaurant and run up a tab and then say at the end of the meal ‘Well, I’m not going to pay this bill,’ you’d be thrown out. Over the past few presidents, we have seen an increase in the national debt. The bottom line is that you have what is called a debt ceiling and increasing that debt ceiling does not mean we are spending more than we have, it means we are accounting for what we have already paid for.”
The Congressman’s third point, which was met with loud applause, was ‘to keep Ukraine in the fight to push out Russia.
“We know with history that dictatorships that go unchecked are rarely satisfied with one country,” he said. “Democracy is our fight. And we’re keeping this country, Ukraine, in the fight, and we’re pushing Russia back. Before this conflict started, before the U.S. was involved, Russia was the second-best military in the world. Today, they have proven themselves to be the second-best military in Ukraine. That’s because we’re leading this alliance, and we realize this could come to us, but right now, not a single U.S. soldier is on the battlefield in Ukraine. That’s because our hard-earned tax dollars are helping Ukraine push back on Russia. And I hope that by celebrating the resources we provide to Ukraine…making sure that we’re not the only ones, that other countries are just as invested, that we can bring an end to the conflict. But we will have to vote on that in Congress.”
Swalwell also took questions from the audience regarding immigration.
“It’s a very emotional issue,” he said. “It’s an issue where people we don’t know and don’t understand their lives come to America in search of a better life. I think we can have security at the boarder … we also have people who are coming here legally and want to stay legally and should go to the front of the line … I think there is a compromise.”
When one attendee raised the issue of the high cost of medications, Swalwell agreed that there is a long way to go regarding affordability. He noted that steps are heading in the right direction, citing the recent decrease in insulin prices.
“I do think some positive progress has been made,” he added.
Other topics discussed included advances in science made recently at Lawrence Livermore Labs, including the breakthrough at the National Ignition Facility, and the ongoing need for social and mental health services at the local level.