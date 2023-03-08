Swalwell Campaign Photo

Eric Swalwell

 U.S. House Office of Photography

PLEASANTON – U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell, (CA-14) hosted a town hall meeting at Foothill High School on March 1, where he spoke to the community about local and national events.

“I want to hear directly from the community about how they are doing and what is on their mind,” said Swalwell in a press release prior to the event. “At the end of the day, we need to make sure the federal government is working for our people and our communities. The East Bay is paying attention, and I know that many people have ideas about how we can make their lives better. I am looking forward to the discussion.”