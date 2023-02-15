Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) has been appointed ranking member to the House subcommittee on Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection, which oversees U.S. efforts to protect critical infrastructure like the electric grid, water systems, and voting machines.
“Cybersecurity has become an increasingly important element of protecting our homeland from enemies both foreign and domestic,” said Swalwell, whose district covers most of eastern Alameda County. “In an increasingly digital society, a targeted cyberattack could cripple infrastructures, expose sensitive data, disrupt our economic prosperity, and even cost lives. We must strengthen our cyber resilience and provide individuals with the tools they need to proactively tackle these issues.”