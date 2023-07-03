LOGO - East Bay Regional Park District EBRPD

Habitat restoration is underway as part of an East Bay Regional Park District (EBRPD) pilot project in the northeast corner of Briones Regional Park in Contra Costa County.

EBRPD said the two-year project will test trail-use strategies to “enhance the visitor experience, reduce conflicts, improve trail safety, and protect natural habitat and wildlife.”