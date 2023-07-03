Habitat restoration is underway as part of an East Bay Regional Park District (EBRPD) pilot project in the northeast corner of Briones Regional Park in Contra Costa County.
EBRPD said the two-year project will test trail-use strategies to “enhance the visitor experience, reduce conflicts, improve trail safety, and protect natural habitat and wildlife.”
One critical aspect of the project, according to EBRPD, is restoring illegally built, or “bootleg,” trails to their natural condition.
The district is also implementing even/odd trail access on weekend days for bikes and equestrian use.
Horses will not be allowed on designated trails on odd-numbered weekend days, while bikes will not be allowed on even-numbered weekend days.
Hikers will continue to be allowed every day on most trails in the pilot zone.
Three new pilot project trails will also be designated as bike-only and downhill-only.
EBRPD also reports that the swim season is in full swing, with most swim facilities and shoreline beaches open daily.
Open facilities include Del Valle, Lake Temescal, Lake Anza, Shadow Cliffs, Quarry Lakes, Don Castro Lagoon, Cull Canyon Lagoon, and Castle Rock Pool. Contra Loma Lagoon and Roberts Pool are currently closed for repairs and new construction.
Swimming fees vary by facility.
EBRPD will conduct a Twilight Fog Hike at Tilden Regional Park in Berkeley from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, to discuss the rolling fog that blankets the region when warm air off the coast meets the cold surface of the ocean during the summer months.
The park district also hosts Bat Watch Wednesday at the Sunol Visitor Center in Sunol every other week in July and August. The Bay Area is home to 16 varieties of bats.