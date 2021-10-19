More than 130 volunteers from nine local Rotary Clubs gathered at the Kids Against Hunger, Bay Area facility in Pleasanton last month to package almost 38,000 ready-to-prepare soy-rice meals for distribution to hungry children in the U.S. and 70 other countries.
The meals are vitamin fortified and include dehydrated vegetables, and the volunteers came from Rotary Clubs in Castro Valley, Dublin, Hayward, Livermore, Pleasanton, and San Leandro in support of Hunger Action Month.
Kids Against Hunger, Bay Area is the regional office for Kids Against Hunger, a nonprofit organization based in Omaha, Nebraska. Area 4, Rotary District 5170 organized the volunteer packaging in support of Hunger Action Month.