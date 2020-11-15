Instead of gathering at Pleasanton’s Ken Mercer Sports Park on Thanksgiving Day, participants in this year’s annual Tri-Valley Turkey Burn will choose their own starting times and routes for the family run, walk, or stroll because of ongoing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
“By working with the City of Pleasanton, our club realized that hosting a large gathering, like last year with nearly 2,000 participants, would be unwise,” said Michael Cherman, event coordinator for the Pleasanton North Rotary. “By doing it virtually this year, everyone can remain within their social bubbles, and with their families, to participate on their own.”
The event will be held over the four-day Thanksgiving weekend, from Thursday, Nov. 26 to Sunday, Nov. 29.
Registered participants will again receive runners' bibs that can be decorated with messages, photos or drawings of what they are thankful for this year, and the Rotary Club is encouraging runners and walkers to post pictures to its Facebook page. Everyone will also receive a finisher medal and a Turkey Burn-branded face mask while supplies last.
The entry fee is $10 for adults 18 and older, $5 for kids and teens 10-to-17, and free for children under 10. Proceeds will support Tri-Valley youth services.
Participants are also encouraged to donate non-perishable food items and sponsor Christmas stockings for needy children in the Tri-Valley area. Turkey Burn tee shirts, beanie hats, and bandanas are also available.
Registration is now open at https://runsignup.com/Race/CA/AnyPleasantTown/TriValleyTurkeyBurn.