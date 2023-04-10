The Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority (LAVTA) will be making weekday schedule changes to Wheels routes 14 and 15 and Rapid bus route 10R effective Monday, April 17.
The Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority (LAVTA) will be making weekday schedule changes to Wheels routes 14 and 15 and Rapid bus route 10R effective Monday, April 17.
Weekend schedules will not change.
The transit authority said the most notable change is that Route 10R buses will again operate every 15 minutes, from approximately 6 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. on weekdays, returning to pre-pandemic frequency.
Slight schedule changes will be made to Wheels Routes 14 and 15 to increase transfer opportunities to the westbound Route 10R at the Livermore Transit Center.
New timetables are available on the LAVTA website, wheelsbus.com, and all Wheels and Rapid buses. Additional information is available by calling 925-455-7500.
