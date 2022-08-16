SPORTS-CAL Grizzlies.tif

Ava Padilla, left, and Charlene Evangelista, far right with Coach Mike Exton, recently medaled in the National Junior Olympic Championships. The girls are members of the Pleasanton-based Cal Grizzlies team. (Photo courtesy of Mike Exton) 

It’s not often that a local track and field team gets one of their runners to compete in the National Junior Olympic Championships let alone win an event. The Cal Grizzlies running team out of Pleasanton was able to have two of their runners’ medal in multiple events.

On July 31, 12-year-old runners Ava Padilla and Charlene Evangelista medaled in the girls 3000 meter run with Padilla taking first place with a time of 10:25.28 and Evangelista taking second with a time of 10:25.79.