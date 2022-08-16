It’s not often that a local track and field team gets one of their runners to compete in the National Junior Olympic Championships let alone win an event. The Cal Grizzlies running team out of Pleasanton was able to have two of their runners’ medal in multiple events.
On July 31, 12-year-old runners Ava Padilla and Charlene Evangelista medaled in the girls 3000 meter run with Padilla taking first place with a time of 10:25.28 and Evangelista taking second with a time of 10:25.79.
“What one word can we use to best describe Ava and Charlene's performance? Stunning? Shocking? Unbelievable? Amazing? Mind-boggling? Astonishing? How about MIRACULOUS,” said Grizzlies Head Coach Mike Exton in an email to parents after the event.
Both girls had a historic weekend. Padilla also took first place in the girls 1500-meter run with a time of 4:48.52.
Exton is most proud of the girls’ ability to be coachable and to have a good work ethic. He said their ability to stay consistent was the key to their success in winning their events.
“They stayed the course, and they stayed consistent in practice. We have two practices a week and they always show up,” said Exton.
Both girls will look to build on their success in the coming months as they will continue to run for the Grizzlies.