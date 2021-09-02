Alameda County — A veteran San Francisco Police Department officer running for sheriff says recent deaths at Dublin’s Santa Rita Jail made her decide to run to unseat Alameda County Sheriff Gregory Ahern, who has held the post for 14 years.
JoAnn Walker, a Hayward resident who has lived in Alameda County for more than 40 years, said she wants to bring "balanced leadership" to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office (ASCO).
"It's very important, when a decision needs to be made, it is not made out of emotion, hatred or anger — that it is made with an understanding of the issue, where time is taken to do the research that's needed to find out the best practices so that when the decision is finally made, the outcome is positive,” Walker said.
Walker, who would become the first Black person and first woman to run the Sheriff's Office, is one of two women vying for Ahern's job. Livermore resident Cmdr. Yesenia Sanchez, a Latina and the highest-ranking woman in the ACSO, is the other candidate. Ahern, who has run the department since 2006, is seeking a fifth term.
Walker has held a variety of assignments during 26 years on the San Francisco force, including her current job as a patrol officer. Her assignments have included community relations, terrorism liaison, academy instructor, field training officer, peer support counselor and problem-solving for team members. She developed training procedures and taught officers in hate crimes, tactical communication, crisis support and suicide prevention.
“It makes me a more rounded candidate," Walker said. "I don't see it from one perspective. It's not just arresting people."
Walker said law enforcement must collaborate with the community to improve how deputies conduct themselves. She said she has devoted her career to finding better ways for first responders to deal with mentally ill and emotionally disturbed people, so situations do not escalate into tragedies.
"I go to extra training for that every year, so that I can understand with a little more detail why people who are mentally ill respond (as) they do," Walker said.
Walker said she stresses the importance of training dispatchers to get as much information as they can about a situation, so that officers know whether someone is having a psychotic break.
"I've been telling community members, 'Tell us as much as possible, so we can develop a plan of de-escalation while we are enroute," Walker said. "That seems to be the most logical way to handle the situation."
If elected, Walker would be responsible for running a department with about 1,500 employees and a $523 million budget, as well as the coroner’s office. Walker said she has not run a station or division with the San Francisco force but has a passion for working with teams.
"That's what the team is for," Walker said. "No sheriff is going to be responsible for doing everything by him or herself."
The election primary is June 7, 2022. Whoever wins would be responsible for implementing a "consent decree" resulting from the county's settlement last week with attorneys who sued to improve conditions for inmates at the Santa Rita Jail.
During the next two years, the consent decree would require Alameda County officials to put programs in place to improve the delivery of mental health care and suicide prevention, expand out-of-cell time for inmates, and create provisions for use-of-force.
Walker said the high suicide rate was among the reasons she decided to run for sheriff.
Walker said protocols are necessary to assess a person's mental health before they are taken to Santa Rita Jail to determine whether they should be taken to a hospital instead.
“I say that because we know one of three things will happen if that person is not assessed,” she said. “Either they become victims or become a victimizer, or they are going to become injured or killed … Without that clearance they should not come into the county jail, because that's going to be a problem.”
Asked if Ahern allowed the problems that resulted in the lawsuit and consent decree, Walker said, “The person who is at the helm sets the culture.”
“The question everyone should ask is, ‘Why is this happening, and how can it be prevented?’ People are looking for solutions,” Walker said. “That is the job of the person who is at the helm. In this case, it is Ahern. My question is, ‘What did he do to prevent these fatalities from occurring? … People in Alameda County will look to me to be transparent and to be responsible for caring for people who are housed within Alameda County. Santa Rita Jail is my No.1 responsibility, and I take it seriously.”
Walker explained that her platform focuses on transparency; building relationships with residents and other law enforcement agencies; demilitarizing the agency’s approach to policing, promoting diversity; reviewing policies and training procedures, including use of force and dealing with the mentally ill; establishing programs to assist deputies under emotional and financial stress; and completing investigations, including examining more than 1,200 untested rape kits — packages used by medical personnel for preserving evidence following sexual assault.
Walker said she has heard that morale is poor within the agency, and deputies in Alameda “don’t feel like they can make any suggestions.”
“They don’t feel like the current structure will enable them to do that,” she said, noting that the culture is due for a change. “I think I have a unique perspective because I am African American and a woman. It opens up the conversation to discuss how we want to implement change a little differently. I'm not someone who was selected by the incumbent, so I come in with some new and fresh ideas.”