A San Ramon man and his son who repaired medical equipment for Kaiser Foundation’s Bay Area hospitals and facilities with clinics in Dublin and Pleasanton, each face up to 20 years in prison for ordering parts under their employers’ name and selling them for personal profit.
The scheme, prosecutors said, cost Kaiser more than $1.5 million.
Prosecutors said Steven Montanelli, 63, and his 34-year-old son, Anthony Montanelli, pleaded guilty Jan. 14 in U.S. District Court in Oakland to conspiracy to commit mail fraud charges.
According to prosecutors, Kaiser employed the Montanellis as biomedical engineers to maintain and repair ultrasound equipment for the healthcare company. During an eight-year period, the men ordered parts that were supposed to be used on Kaiser’s equipment. Instead, the men diverted the parts to their own business, Pacific Coast Imaging (PCI) in San Jose and sold it.
In their plea agreement, the Montanellis admitted that from February 2010 to April 2018, they worked together, stockpiling new, used and decommissioned Kaiser-owned ultrasound systems and parts in a rented storage unit. Some of those parts were ordered through Kaiser, but were sold and leased to PCI customers, prosecutors said.
“The defendants acknowledged that for years they caused Kaiser’s procurement specialists to process, order, and have mailed to them an unknown number of ultrasound parts which they diverted to PCI,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement. “Further, the defendants admitted that they recorded parts and systems as decommissioned when, in fact, the equipment was diverted to PCI.”
A federal grand jury indicted the men on June 10. The conspiracy to commit mail fraud charge carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000. The court also can require restitution.
Sentencing is set for May 22, 2022.