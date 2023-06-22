San Ramon Regional Medical Center has donated nearly 6,000 servings of breakfast cereal to the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano.
Collected during the medical center’s annual Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive, which ran from June 5 to June 15, the donations will help provide local children and adults with a healthy breakfast.
The medical center noted that good nutrition, including whole grain cereals, is essential to good health, and summer is a particularly tough time for many families because children can no longer rely on school meals.
“We understand the health issues children face from hunger and poor nutrition,” said medical center CEO Warren Kirk. “Many households rely on food banks and other food programs to have access to the healthy meals they need to thrive. We recognize the importance of beginning each day with a nutritious breakfast and, through this drive, we are proud to help many in our community struggling with food insecurity.”