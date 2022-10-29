LOGO - Sandia National Laboratories SNL

Sandia Laboratory Federal Credit Union (SLFCU) has awarded $12,000 in scholarships, ranging from $500 to $4,000, to nine college student members who submitted essays in its 2022 Scholarship Competition.

This year’s essay question was, “What is the best or worst thing you’ve ever spent your own money on, and what lesson did you learn from that experience?”