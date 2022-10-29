Sandia Laboratory Federal Credit Union (SLFCU) has awarded $12,000 in scholarships, ranging from $500 to $4,000, to nine college student members who submitted essays in its 2022 Scholarship Competition.
This year’s essay question was, “What is the best or worst thing you’ve ever spent your own money on, and what lesson did you learn from that experience?”
First place went to Lucas Heimgartner, who is pursuing a master’s degree in philosophy at the University of New Mexico. Second place went to Tess Kirkpatrick, a student at Montana State University who is majoring in biochemistry, and third went to Sydney Gutierrez, who is studying biology at California Polytechnic State University.
Other scholarship winners were Desirae Hoaglin at the University of Arizona, Luke Brenden at Grand Canyon University, Rebekah Payne at Brigham Young University, Karlie McReaken at Texas Tech University, Marni Matuska at the University of San Francisco, and Aubrey Amon at Florida International University.