Ali Pinar, a computer scientist and software designer at Sandia National Laboratories in Livermore, has been named a 2023 Fellow by the Society of Industrial and Applied Mathematics (SIAM) for leadership in computing network research.
Pinar has been at Sandia since 2008 and is a Distinguished Member of the Data Science & Cyber Analytics Department. According to his Sandia biography, he is currently working on ways to “infer global properties of a network based on limited samples [by applying] techniques of sublinear algorithms in a practical setting.”