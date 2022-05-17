Scientists at Sandia National Laboratories in Livermore recently published research data that could lead to the development of cleaner, more environmentally sustainable aviation fuel.
In collaboration with researchers at Los Alamos National Laboratory, the Sandia team explored the potential of cycloalkanes, molecules composed of hydrogen and carbon atoms in a ring structure with only single bonds, to reduce the formation of condensation trails and soot emissions in aircraft. The findings were detailed in Frontiers in Energy Research.
The global demand for petroleum-based aviation fuel is only expected to increase, resulting in more carbon dioxide being released into the atmosphere, and with it a growing impact on climate change, according to Sandia chemist Alexander Landera.
“Unlike other forms of travel, such as cars and trucks, there is currently no foreseeable path to electrify the aviation sector,” Landera explained. “Therefore, mitigation efforts are necessary to decarbonize the aviation industry.”
One of the research team’s key objectives has been to minimize the aromatic content of aviation fuel and replace it with cycloalkanes. Aromatics are substances derived from refining crude oil and are used as a source of octane, which increases an engine’s power and fuel efficiency. Aromatics have also been beneficial because they cause the O-rings in an engine to swell, which is important in maintaining engine seals and preventing fuel leaks.
However, aromatics also produce soot during combustion, which, like carbon dioxide, has a greenhouse effect and contributes to the heating of Earth’s climate system. However, the research shows cycloalkanes also make good candidates as far as their ability to cause O-ring swelling and their strong fuel properties, according to Landera. There could be a significant environmental benefit even if not all aromatics can be eliminated.
The researchers examined the physical properties of various families of cycloalkanes and their potential impact on an aircraft’s operability, performance, and safety. The hope is by creating a database of these properties, the research will encourage cycloalkanes to be included in future aviation fuels.
The research is funded by the Department of Energy’s Bioenergy Technologies Office.