LIVERMORE — The citizen activist group Save Livermore Downtown (SLD) announced this week that it is appealing Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch’s ruling on the Eden Housing lawsuit.
The deadline for the appeal is April 15.
SLD spokesperson Jean King noted that the group decided to appeal after careful consideration. Roesch’s February 2022 decision in the Alameda Superior Court had denied the SLD lawsuit filed last June that challenged the Livermore City Council’s approval of Eden Housing’s 130-unit downtown affordable housing development project.
“Save Livermore Downtown firmly believes that the city unlawfully approved the project without conducting additional necessary review under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA),” the release stated, also noting the project design is inconsistent with the Downtown Specific Plan.
The release further indicated the group believes Roesch ruled incorrectly when he concluded that the city had complied with CEQA and when he deferred to the city’s argument that Eden Housing’s project conformed with the Downtown Specific Plan.
“According to research cited in a recent news article, 35% of Judge Roesch’s decisions have been fully reversed on appeal, and 44% have been reversed in full or reversed in part,” the release continued. “We believe that this is another instance where a decision should be reversed.”
The Eden Housing development project was unanimously approved by the Livermore City Council in May 2021. Opponents of the project have expressed the desire to move the housing across Railroad Avenue to the north, where they say as many as 230 affordable units could be built. Relocation, they added, allows the city to create a park on the city’s site, which abuts Stockmen’s Park — an opportunity that will be lost if tall buildings box in the heart of the city. They further stated that there are other sites the city could consider.
However, supporters of the Eden plan have said the “desperately needed” project would create diversity and help house the local workforce, including teachers, restaurant servers and others whose incomes are considered low in the Bay Area's expensive real estate market. The project is supported by several Livermore and Bay Area anti-poverty and environmental organizations, including the Livermore Housing Authority, East Bay Housing Organizations, the Tri-Valley Anti-Poverty Collaborative and Greenbelt Alliance. Citing the California housing crisis as one of the reasons for approval, members of the council have unanimously expressed their support for the development.
When Roesch first made his ruling, Livermore Mayor Bob Woerner said the lawsuit was meritless.
"In October, my view was bolstered when the court ruled on the motion, requiring them to post a bond for damages,” Woerner wrote in an email to The Independent in February. “Now, the court has definitively ruled that, indeed, their claims were meritless. I firmly believe it would be best for the community if they would stop these extremely divisive and futile delaying tactics and let us move forward.”
Linda Mandolini, Eden Housing CEO and president, also offered her viewpoint at the time of Roesch’s ruling.
“While we at Eden are pleased with the court’s decision, we would vastly have preferred to be proceeding with the construction of this development in 2022,” Mandolini said. “The delays created by this action required Eden to return a $68 million award of Low-Income Housing Tax Credits. Had we been able to retain that award, we would be starting construction later this year. Instead, we will be starting over to apply for this funding. Alameda County and the greater Bay Area Region face an affordable housing crisis of epic proportion. Developments like the one correctly approved by the City of Livermore provide permanent affordable housing that helps solve the region’s affordable housing shortage.”
SLD continued to note that it looks forward to the California Court of Appeal deciding the merits of its lawsuit, which the group says it firmly believes is “critical to ensuring downtown Livermore can be developed in a way that is inviting to all of its residents and visitors.”