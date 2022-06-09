Foothill DECA hosted its annual talent show in April, featuring acts from all over Pleasanton and the Tri-Valley.
This year’s theme was “Who Did It? A MurDECA Mystery,” where both the acts and the audience were kept on the edge of their seats, ﬁguring out who the culprit was of a murder mystery. This fun-ﬁlled event helped fund the future endeavors of Foothill DECA and supported local charity Rooms of Hope.
Hosted in Foothill High School’s MPR, this year’s talent show was one to remember. As the ﬁrst in-person talent show in over two years due to the pandemic, anticipation was high. Speculation of the theme of the show increased and culminated in the grand reveal of the murder mystery theme, to the delight of community members and Foothill students.
“The show was a huge undertaking consisting of several components, executed in a short time frame,” said Foothill DECA Administrative Assistant Preksha Jain, who organized the show. “It truly would not have been possible without the ofﬁcer team’s support. I learned so much and had a really fun experience organizing this with the talent show assistant manager Ashwin.”
Throughout the event, different acts performed their marvelous talents, while the audience kept engaged due to the murder theme. The show featured various lighting and sound effects to ensure everyone was enjoying the show. From singing pop songs to playing classical music on the piano, the show had it all!
Planning for this event started months prior. With the help of Foothill DECA’s officer team, interim team, and all Foothill DECA members, this show was a huge success.
To spread the word about this event, members of Foothill DECA took to social media to market the event by building up suspense for the murder mystery. In addition, a booth was set up in downtown Pleasanton, where the local community could preorder tickets for the event.
In addition to raising money for the funding of future Foothill DECA events, 50% of all proceeds went to the charity Rooms of Hope, which helps children with life-threatening illnesses by providing a dream makeover of their room. Their purpose is to spread their love and positivity to these children through these dream makeovers. Without the help of the local community, this organization would not be able to help the number of kids that they do.
With the school year coming to an end, Foothill DECA will host one last event specially for the seniors of Foothill DECA. The Senior Banquet will take place on May 25, as Foothill DECA recognizes the amazing work senior members have done for the past four years.
For more information or to participate in future DECA events, email foothilldeca@gmail.com or visit deca.org.