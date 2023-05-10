LOGO - Alameda County Seal

Alameda County — Three Tri-Valley school district administrators welcomed a state lawmaker’s recently introduced bill to raise California teacher and school employee salaries by 50% in the next seven years, but expressed mixed opinions on how the plan would work.

AB 938, introduced by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi, D-Torrance, is an effort to close a wage gap between teachers and similarly-educated college graduates who find better pay in other professions.