Alameda County — Three Tri-Valley school district administrators welcomed a state lawmaker’s recently introduced bill to raise California teacher and school employee salaries by 50% in the next seven years, but expressed mixed opinions on how the plan would work.
AB 938, introduced by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi, D-Torrance, is an effort to close a wage gap between teachers and similarly-educated college graduates who find better pay in other professions.
“Schools across the state are facing a workforce crisis, with many teachers and school employees unable to afford to live in the communities that they work in,” said Muratsuchi, chair of the Assembly Education Committee, during an April 26 hearing in Sacramento. “If we want world class schools, we need to pay teachers and essential school staff what they deserve.”
The passed 6-0, drawing bipartisan support and was sent to the Assembly’s Appropriations Committee, which handles bills affecting the state budget.
AB 938 would increase the target amounts in the state’s Local Control Funding Formula, which is used to allocate money to districts. Specifically, the amounts districts receive based on average daily attendance (ADA) would rise by 50-60%. Districts would have to annually report their progress in meeting the targets through 2030.
According to the bill, the state would spend $13,749 per student for kindergarten through third grade, up from $8,935; $13,956 for grades 4 to 6, up from $8,215; $14,370 for grades 7 and 8, up from $8,458; and $16,653 for grades 9 to 12, up from $10,057.
Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) Superintendent Chris Van Schaack said his district supports the idea, but it was unclear to him from reading the bill where the state would find the money.
“An increase of 50% would be significant,” he said. “We’d need about $60 million more each year. I don’t see the State pulling that off without a major shift in budget priorities. I’m hopeful, but it’ll take a great deal of work in Sacramento to pull it together. “
Van Schaack said more than 85% of LVJUSD’s budget is spent on employee compensation.
“We would be very supportive of the goal of increasing teacher pay, as it would greatly assist in our efforts to recruit and retain high-quality educators,” Van Schaack said. “Being able to live in the community in which you work is a great thing.”
Chris Hobbs, assistant superintendent of business services for the Dublin Unified School District (DUSD), called Muratsuchi’s proposal to establish higher funding targets for the LCFF “good news,” but said salaries are just one part of DUSD employees’ total compensation.
The 50% salary increase “ignores the other costs that will be increasing over the same time period.”
“For every dollar in salary that Dublin Unified pays to employees, we pay an additional 39 cents in benefits,” Hobbs said. “Medical and retirement benefits are going to see significant hikes. Requiring that the new money be spent on salaries, without addressing these other compensation costs, will ultimately result in fewer services for students.”
Hobbs added that the bill ignores the basic premise of local control, where local boards and staff know best how to manage their system.
“Some districts, like Dublin, already compensate their teachers very well,” Hobbs said. “Dublin is proud to provide the best total compensation package among the districts with which we compete for talent.”
A rookie teacher in Dublin, with a bachelor’s degree and teaching credential, starts at $76,994 for 185 days of work, he said. DUSD pays 80% of the employee’s medical insurance plan and into CalSTRS, the state teacher retirement program, which provides a guaranteed pension at retirement. Top scale for a teacher in Dublin is more than $127,000 plus benefits.
“It’s also worth noting that while Assemblymember Muratsuchi’s proposal would increase the funding that schools receive from the Local Control Funding Formula, that funding only covers a portion of a district’s revenue,” Hobbs said. “There would not be similar increases, for example, from federal funds, meaning that our salary costs will rise across the board, but only a portion of our revenue will benefit from the proposed 50% increase. Since we must run balanced budgets, this means doing less with the money we get.”
An entry-level teacher in Livermore makes $67,762 to start with the highest salary at $126,402, Van Schaack said.
“It occurs to me that there might be some value in establishing a statewide teacher salary schedule,” Van Schaack said. “Perhaps it could be modified for regional differences in cost of living, but it has never made sense to me that teachers in neighboring districts receive different levels of compensation.”
Pleasanton Unified School District Superintendent David Haglund said the district has advocated for increased base funding at the state level for many years.
“We are very supportive of the concept outlined in this bill which would increase the salaries to our world class educators over time,” Haglund said. “It’s important that the legislature look at this issue holistically. We have classified, non-represented staff and school administrators who also face challenges affording to live where they work due to the cost of living. Public education in California has been underfunded for years, and shifts in the law have inhibited each district’s ability to raise revenue — effectively transferring the burden of funding increased costs of public education from the state to the local community.”
PUSD entry-level teachers receive $75,011 to $79,542, depending on the incoming teacher units. The highest salary, which requires 20 years of experience, is $123,004. Increasing those by 50% would adjust the entry-level from $112,516 to $119,313 annually. The highest salary will be $184,506 annually in today’s dollars.
District spokesman Patrick Gannon said the district’s classified employees’ association has a “me too” clause, meaning those workers receive the same increases as teachers. To pay everyone, the district would need an additional $91 million in the LCFF funding, which would include additional $53 million for certificated non-management employees; $7 million for certificated management employes; nearly $16 million for classified non-management; $1.6 million for classified management; and another $13.7 million or operational costs.
During the state hearing, San Francisco Unified School District special education teacher Elena Royale cited housing costs leaving her with no savings.
“Rent takes up nearly my entire paycheck,” Royale said. “Our school has found it almost impossible to recruit teachers and paraprofessionals.”
Assemblymember Josh Hoover, R-Folsom, in voting for the bill to move on to the next committee, said he supported the funding plan.
“I know we’re going to have a lot of budget discussions this year on what our priorities should be as a state,” Hoover said. “I think education has to be our top priority, because our students really are the most important.”