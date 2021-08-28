The popular summer food program, which offered free meals to students, will continue into the 2021-2022 school year. Sustained with subsidies from the federal and state governments, school districts are now seeking additional workers to serve the meals.
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB 130 on July 9, an education omnibus bill that extended many programs in state education because of the pandemic and the return of students to the classroom. The Biden Administration has also pledged to continue its support for the summer program, which provides free breakfasts and lunches for school kids.
The state will provide $0.2487 per meal. That’s $2,487 for 10,000 meals. A larger appropriation will come from the federal government, with lunches subsidized at $3.51 per meal and breakfasts at $2.26.
In the Livermore Valley Joint Union School District (LVJUSD), where school began Aug. 24, that will mean a potentially huge increase in the number of meals provided.
Dana Dodge, director of Child Nutrition Services at LVJUSD, said approximately 3,500 meals were served during the summer version of the program. Now in the new school year, the district is gearing up to serve as many as 10,000 meals per day.
And with more meals being served, the cost of implementing that growth also rises.
Dodge said more storage space, including freezers and refrigerators, is needed, as well as extra staff to prepare and serve the food.
Funding for the items and staff will come in the form of AB 130, which is offering districts a total of $120 million for upgrading kitchen facilities, and $30 million to hire and train additional staff.
In Pleasanton, Mary Fell, director of the Child Nutrition Services Department, said the district needs more people for the expansion, and added the jobs are hard to fill because they are for only two or three hours per day.
“We have reached out to parents to check their interest in working a couple of hours per day,” said Fell.
Fell estimated the district is currently serving about 35% of its students for lunch, and only 5% for breakfast. But she expects those numbers to change.