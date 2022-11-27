Steve Glazer

Senator Steve Glazer

 ShellyH

California State Senator Steve Glazer, representing the 7th district, closed out the legislative session with a full checklist of accomplishments for the year. In a recent press release, the senator highlighted a few of his office’s achievements in 2022.

Glazer – who serves the residents of Dublin, Livermore and Pleasanton, as well as other areas of Alameda and Contra Costa County – worked to garner financial support for several local projects this year, including Goodness Village, a nonprofit community-supported temporary housing organization that has 28 tiny homes on CrossWinds Church’s 35-acre plot in Livermore.