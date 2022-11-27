California State Senator Steve Glazer, representing the 7th district, closed out the legislative session with a full checklist of accomplishments for the year. In a recent press release, the senator highlighted a few of his office’s achievements in 2022.
Glazer – who serves the residents of Dublin, Livermore and Pleasanton, as well as other areas of Alameda and Contra Costa County – worked to garner financial support for several local projects this year, including Goodness Village, a nonprofit community-supported temporary housing organization that has 28 tiny homes on CrossWinds Church’s 35-acre plot in Livermore.
“In this year’s budget, we were able to secure $5 million … to go toward the expansion of (Goodness Village’s) second phase,” he stated in the press release.
Glazer authored several bills this year in various areas of education, health care and election standards. These include Cal-Works (SB 768), which will assist welfare students attending a university. He also voted for Assembly Bill (AB) 185 and Senate Bill (SB) 190, which together will provide $170 billion in funding levels for K-12 education, childcare and pre-K school.
“By 2025, schools will serve an additional 450,000 children per year,” he added. “Under the $4.7 billion Master Plan for Kids’ Mental Health, all young people ages 0-25 will have access to universal mental health support. All students, regardless of income, will have access to two free school meals per day under California’s new universal school meals program. Families will have more access to the state’s expanded subsidized childcare system, which will receive $100.5 million to develop and renovate child care facilities. This program is also being reshaped to serve three-year-olds and children with disabilities, and temporarily extends family fee waivers and reimburses subsidized childcare and state preschool providers.”
The senator’s blood bank collection bill (SB 1475) now allows blood to be collected at drives with a registered nurse available through telehealth.
“This is the same practice that was allowed during the COVID-19 state of emergency,” Glazer said in the press release. “Authored in partnership with the American Red Cross, we have been experiencing blood shortages throughout California and this can help.”
SB 1439, the Elections Pay-to Play, Conflict of Interest Standards bill for local governments, is “one of the most significant campaign finance reforms in the past 50 years,” he stated. “This bill will prohibit local government officials from receiving $250 or more in campaign contributions 12 months before or after a vote on any permit, license or entitlement (development application).”