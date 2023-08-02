LOGO - Alameda County Sheriff Office ACSO Seal

REGIONAL — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) says it is “working relentlessly” to comply with a federal court’s Consent Decree to upgrade mental health care delivery and improve other conditions at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.

In a lengthy statement to The Independent this week, the ACSO said the agency is moving toward “substantial compliance” with the 2022 court order, including increasing staff to handle emergency and behavioral care for inmates, adding suicide-resistant measures known as “cell softening,” reconfiguring space for recreation, and lengthening out-of-cell time for those kept behind bars.