REGIONAL — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) says it is “working relentlessly” to comply with a federal court’s Consent Decree to upgrade mental health care delivery and improve other conditions at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.
In a lengthy statement to The Independent this week, the ACSO said the agency is moving toward “substantial compliance” with the 2022 court order, including increasing staff to handle emergency and behavioral care for inmates, adding suicide-resistant measures known as “cell softening,” reconfiguring space for recreation, and lengthening out-of-cell time for those kept behind bars.
“To date, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office has been found to be in ‘Partial Compliance’ or better, in 84% of the provisions being monitored,” Lt. Tya Modeste, a department spokesperson, said. “The agency is working toward ‘Substantial Compliance’ in all categories.”
The ACSO statement on Consent Decree compliance comes about a month after the Alameda County Grand Jury chided the Board of Supervisors and the county’s General Services Agency (GSA) for failing to build a Mental Health Program Service Unit (MHPSU) at the jail, despite receiving authorization of $54 million in state funding in 2015 for the new mental health facility.
The 2022-23 Grand Jury found that since the state’s Board of State and Community Corrections (BSCC) approved the funding, the county took virtually no action. In that time, while the state allocation hasn’t increased from $54 million, the total cost of the mental health unit has grown from $61.6 million in 2017 to $81 million, meaning the county’s share of the total has grown from $7.3 million to nearly $26.7 million.
The report said that every three-month delay adds nearly $700,000 to the price tag because of inflation, the price of labor and materials costs. The Grand Jury said the delay continues to take a toll on those incarcerated and in need of mental health care.
Various Alameda County officials at the GSA and ACSO have until late September to submit their responses to the Grand Jury’s report. Those responses will become public sometime afterward on the Grand Jury’s website.
In the meantime, ACSO officials are working to comply with the Consent Decree, which did not address the construction of a new mental health unit.
U.S. District Judge Nathanael Cousins, who presides in San Jose, imposed the Consent Decree on Feb. 7, 2022, when attorneys who filed suit on behalf of inmates in 2018 over jail conditions achieved a settlement with county attorneys.
The lawsuit — Babu v. Alameda County — alleged the facility needed more staffing and mental health programs to deal with one of the highest suicide rates for jails in the nation. Under the settlement agreement approved by the judge — known as a Consent Decree — Alameda County officials must implement procedures to improve how mental health care is provided to inmates, improve cells for inmates with mental disabilities, expand out-of-cell time for all inmates, and rewrite nearly 100 jail policies for issues including use-of-force, discharge planning and suicide prevention.
Court monitors approved by the judge regularly tour the jail, including most recently in June. If their findings reflect continued improvement, the institution could receive a “substantial compliance” rating, Modeste said.
Attorneys who filed the lawsuit did not respond to a request for comment.
The ACSO did not discuss in its statement the county’s failure to build a mental health wing, but did note that the law enforcement agency is working to meet the Consent Decree’s requirements to improve conditions inside the jail.
Addressing many of the improvements made so far, Modeste said on-site “cell softening” renovation began in June in its Housing Unit 24 and will continue through the year. Cell-softening redesigns cells to eliminate sharp edges and other aspects that inmates could utilize to harm themselves.
ACSO and GSA officials also are in the design phase of reconfiguring space for recreation and will present a plan to the Board of Supervisors at some point in the future, Modeste said.
“We as an agency have drastically increased the amount of out-of-cell time, both structured and unstructured throughout the facility,” Modeste said. “Until the reconfiguration of recreation space is completed, we will not reach substantial compliance for these provisions, as we are limited by space in certain settings.”
The Consent Decree called for the ACSO to hire an additional 259 sworn officers and 72 non-sworn employees by Feb. 7, 2025 to work in the jail. Through the end of May, the agency has worked to fill those new positions, but continues to have 159 sworn vacancies and 44 non-sworn job openings
Within the jail, the ACSO has assigned three sheriff’s deputies to a Behavioral Health Access Team required under the decree and five deputies are working as members of an Emergency Health Care Access Team, also required under the settlement.
The ACSO, Modeste said, continues to work with mental health professionals to provide necessary services to those in custody, including writing policies on delivering mental health needs.
Deputies are working with community-based organizations on methods to assist inmates once they are released, Modeste said.
The jail has assigned four employees to coordinate programs to adhere to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements.
Deputies also are updating training as necessary, Modeste said.