A women’s semi-professional soccer league has announced that six expansion teams in the Bay Area and elsewhere in Northern California will join the league starting in its 2023 season.

The United Soccer League W League announced the creation of its NorCal Division, which will include the clubs Academica SC, California Storm, Marin FC, The Olympic Club, Pleasanton RAGE, and San Francisco Glens, along with the Oakland Soul and Stockton Cargo clubs that were already announced as a part of the league starting next year.