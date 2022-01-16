The Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) is an amateur sports organization that was made for athletes to continue playing their desired sport all year round
It is most known for its roots in the amateur basketball scene which has increased in popularity in the past 10 to 20 years.
High school basketball has consumed the vast majority of player’s winters for some time now, but the impact of AAU basketball has taken up the top priorities of many players who are looking to play at the college level. AAU has made such an impact that even top public high school coaches in the Tri-Valley area are looking to own or coach at AAU programs to help grow their players come high school season.
In a sense, these programs act as feeder teams for these high schools. Players enter the AAU program and practice and play for their respective teams from when the high school season ends to when the next one starts.
These AAU basketball teams have major benefits for the players themselves. Back in the days, when high school took up the majority of the players’ time, they did not have the luxury of playing all year round. Instead, they had to work out on their own time and find ways to keep their skills sharp.
Now that AAU basketball has evolved, players can maintain their practice schedule and can play in organized games all year round. Most of these players’ weekends consist of playing in anywhere from two to five games while also competing for tournament championships.
If the players decide to play AAU at the high school level, colleges from all over the country are allowed to speak to these players about possibly playing at their universities. There are now apps like Hudl and the AIR app that allows players to send colleges their game film along with their GPA and physical measurements in order to market themselves for potential scholarships.
In the Tri-Valley, there are many AAU programs that have been successful in training and developing college basketball players.
Train First Basketball out of Livermore is owned by Granada Head Coach Quaran Johnson. He’s coached players like Tommy Krammer (Cal State Monterey), Jayden Johnston (Citrus College) and Jack Kath (Whitman College) who played for his AAU club and all went to public high schools in the Tri-Valley. The programs help coaches get a better look at their talent pool for the upcoming season, so they can help them overcome their weaknesses.
Though AAU has great upside for players and coaches, it has gotten pushback from older generations that is also valid. Some AAU programs only focus on success on the court and fail to develop their player’s weaknesses in practice.
The high number of games played can sometimes lead to players only looking forward to the games and not their overall development as basketball players. AAU could also cause burnout in some players as they are playing year-round without much of a break.
Overall, AAU basketball looks like a mainstay in the basketball scene, not just in the Tri-Valley, but around the country. Teams like Train First, East Bay Bulldogs and Tri-Valley Basketball are all successful AAU programs that have planted their basketball roots in the Tri-Valley. The work they do for the players is what keeps the Tri-Valley a gold rush for basketball talent.