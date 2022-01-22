The recent COVID-19 Omicron variant has affected the sports high school sports scene across the state. Many athletic leagues have postponed games and some have even put multiple weeks of competition on hold until cases go down.
Rescheduling of games and cancellations have been common at the pro and college level. Teams like the Golden State Warriors and the San Jose State Spartans have all rescheduled games due to concerns over the spread of Omicron. But high school sports are much different.
In the East Bay Athletic League (EBAL), two schools are able to agree upon a rescheduled date, but there will be no extension of the league season according to EBAL commissioner Leo Lopoz. This means, if COVID gets in the way of a team’s rescheduled game or games, that game could indeed be forfeited or ruled a no contest.
For many of these athletes, high school is the last stop before they hang up their jersey for good. In a study by the NCAA, just under 2% of varsity athletes make it to the college level. That is why it is vital that the schools in the Tri-Valley try their best to put on these games together at all costs in a safe manner.
The health and safety of the athletes and coaches has to come first before anything, but there are ways to ensure all players and staff are healthy on a weekly basis so that the athletes can compete.
Coaches should make sure that their athletes are washing their hands and sanitizing as much as they can. The Las Positas Men’s Basketball team has implemented sanitation every 15 minutes into their practices to make sure their players wash their hands and sanitize.
A lot of preventing Covid also means that players and staff have to make sacrifices to ensure they stay healthy. When practice or games are over, players and staff should be masking up and making sure to keep their distance from each other. When athletes and staff are not with each other they should be making sure they follow the same guidelines to prevent getting Covid outside school walls.
Schools can also help out at these sporting events as well. Administrators can make sure that fans are masking up and staying six feet away from each other. The Pleasanton Unified School District makes fans fill out COVID-19 health screening before entering the gym which all schools can implement.
Implementing these guidelines might be tough as teenagers are prone to not follow rules all the way through. But coaches often make their players run laps or do extra push ups for not bringing their practice uniform or showing up late to practice, so the same can be applied here. If players have trouble remembering to wash their hands after practice or to wear a mask before they walk in the gym, a little extra conditioning might not be a bad thing to reinforce clean practices.
All of these measures help make sure that the athletes have the best chance possible to compete this season. Will these measures ensure one hundred percent that no one will catch Covid? Probably not. But the last thing that any of these teams want is an outbreak that leads to a game being rescheduled or a possible no contest.
The harsh reality is that this is the last dance for many of these athletes. They won’t play organized sports after high school, so the league and its schools must do everything possible to make sure the show goes on. Fortunately, that is what the EBAL’s goal is for this season.
“I think everyone has been open and has been flexible to getting the common denominator done which is giving the athletes some sort of opportunity to play,” said Lopoz.