When you think of college basketball in the Bay Area, you might think of the success of Cal Berkeley, which featured NBA stars such as Jason Kidd or Jaylen Brown. You might think of the legendary 1998 Stanford team that went all the way to the final four on the backs of former Lakers Forward Mark Madsen and Bay Area legends Jason and Jarron Collins. Even smaller programs, such as San Jose State, San Francisco and St. Mary’s, have had their respected runs at program success.
But there is a powerhouse college program that is slowly but surely brewing in the Tri-Valley. And that is Livermore’s own Las Positas Hawks.
The Hawks, led by fifth year head coach James Giacomazzi, are currently 9-1 and are ranked 10th in the entire state among community colleges, according to the California Community College Men’s Basketball Coaches Association (CCCMBCA).
Their success isn’t new. Giacomazzi has led the Hawks to the playoffs in each of his five seasons. He’s been able to develop his players so that they can move on to the next level of basketball. Players like Michael Hayes (Chico State) and Wesley Burse (Bethel) have won multiple awards under Giacomazzi and have gone on to play at a four-year institution.
The “college behind Costco” has been one of the premier college basketball programs in the state, and it seems like no one knows about them. Attendance at these games ranges from a crowd of parents to a few students who showed up because there was free pizza.
“We’re trying to win a state championship every year; that’s the goal,” said Giacomazzi in an interview in 2020.
The Hawks have not played a full season since the 2019-2020 season. COVID-19 protocols canceled last year’s season, and players have been waiting to play ever since.
The team is filled with some of the best talent that the Bay Area and Central Valley has to offer. Freshman Thomas Gregorious was a first-team, all-league selection from De La Salle High School in 2019. Malik Jackson, who is currently averaging 7.2 points per game, was one of Dublin High’s leading scorers in 2020.
The Hawks are led by freshman Jordahn Johnson from Mountain House, California. He’s currently averaging 14.2 points per game on 72% shooting from the field.
The Hawks are currently on a seven-game winning streak. They have won all their games by a combined margin of 23 points. Their only loss was to Butte college in their first game of the season in which they went to overtime and lost by 3 points.
The Hawks are also having success off the floor. At the end of the 2019-20 campaign, the Hawks had six players make the all-state academic team. These players had to maintain a 3.0 GPA or higher and be recognized for their play on the court. The team overall had a combined GPA of 3.01 at the end of the 2019-20 season.
Giacomazzi has put an emphasis on making sure his players graduate. He has talked to them about making sure they stay on top of their grades so that they can be eligible to play at the college of their choice after Las Positas.
The Hawks are the perfect sports team for the Tri-Valley to wrap its arms around. The identity of the team is hard-working, physical and smart, which mirrors the community it's located in.
High school basketball takes up much of the talk of the town with the success of the East Bay Athletic League teams in the past ten years. But something that could possibly be bigger is brewing down on Campus Hill Drive. Watch out for the Hawks this season as they will look to bring a state championship back to the Tri-Valley.