49ers Cal-Hi Sports has announced its players of the year for the spring sports season.
These athletes were determined to be the best in their sports over the past season.
North Coast Section (NCS) Winners:
Baseball Player of the Year: Jack Basseer, Foothill
Baseball Pitcher of the Year: Nic Bronzini, California
Softball Players of the Year: Makayla Winchell, Granada / Tianna Bell, Heritage
Softball Pitcher of the Year:Taylor Rodriguez, Livermore
Scholar Athlete: Evan Bilter, Foothill
Athletes will receive their awards at the end-of-the-year awards banquet, on May 22, at Levi’s Stadium.