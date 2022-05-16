LOGO - Cal-Hi Sports CHS

49ers Cal-Hi Sports has announced its players of the year for the spring sports season.

These athletes were determined to be the best in their sports over the past season.

North Coast Section (NCS) Winners:

Baseball Player of the Year: Jack Basseer, Foothill

Baseball Pitcher of the Year: Nic Bronzini, California

Softball Players of the Year: Makayla Winchell, Granada / Tianna Bell, Heritage

Softball Pitcher of the Year:Taylor Rodriguez, Livermore

Scholar Athlete: Evan Bilter, Foothill

Athletes will receive their awards at the end-of-the-year awards banquet, on May 22, at Levi’s Stadium.