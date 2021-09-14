Stanford Blood Center (SBC) is partnering with The Tech Interactive (The Tech) as part of its “Give Good” initiative.
For each donor who rolls up their sleeve gtom Sept. 13 to 19, SBC will make a financial contribution to The Tech to help support educational programs for youth at the nonprofit science and technology center.
Now in its eighth year, Give Good will take place at all SBC donation center locations and mobile blood drives. On Saturday, Sept. 18, The Tech will host its own onsite blood drive, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., on its ground level at 201 South Market, in San Jose. All those who donate at the Sept. 18 drive will receive free admission to The Tech for the day to enjoy family-friendly activities.
“Give Good is a wonderful opportunity to help spread the word about blood donation, while giving back to a community organization with a good cause,” said Harpreet Sandhu, CEO at Stanford Blood Center. “We’re proud to support STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) education through The Tech Interactive as they provide local kids with hands-on learning experiences to help them better prepare for the future.”
“We’re excited to partner once again with Stanford Blood Center to help raise awareness about the importance of blood donation and the impact donors have in helping save lives,” said Katrina Stevens, President and CEO at The Tech Interactive. “It’s thanks to generous contributions like this that help us continue our work to develop the future problem-solvers of tomorrow and offer engaging activities to children to help expand their imagination.”
To make an appointment to donate from Sept. 13 to 19, visit stanfordbloodcenter.org or call at 888-723-7831. If you would like to attend the blood drive at The Tech on Sept. 18, visit bit.ly/tech918 to make an appointment. All blood types are needed, and walk-ins are welcome. Learn more about Give Good at stanfordbloodcenter.org/give-good.