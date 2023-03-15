Health Heart Screening Clinic Doctor Stethoscope Naidoo Jade Unsplash.jpg

Alameda County — Stanford Health Care Tri-Valley recently hosted a virtual presentation, “Expansion in the Tri-Valley Community.”

Led by Mino Sastry, vice president of Service Lines and Market Development for Stanford Health Care, the discussion focused on the current accomplishments of the organization in the Tri-Valley and their growing plans for the future.