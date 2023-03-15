Alameda County — Stanford Health Care Tri-Valley recently hosted a virtual presentation, “Expansion in the Tri-Valley Community.”
Led by Mino Sastry, vice president of Service Lines and Market Development for Stanford Health Care, the discussion focused on the current accomplishments of the organization in the Tri-Valley and their growing plans for the future.
“The first thing we did was really get to know the Tri-Valley population,” said Sastry, noting that the process has involved extensive community outreach to determine the needs of the public.
That was about three and half years ago, and because of the strategic plan, said Sastry there are “exciting new things happening in the Tri-Valley.”
“What we have seen is the building of services … we have continued to care for more and more families and patients year over year … and the thrust is that more and more services are coming here so people don’t have to leave the Tri-Valley for quality care,” Sastry continued.
According to Sastry, surgery services have grown from 11,000 a year to 17,000 from 2020 to 2023, a 54% growth, and clinic visits are up over 48% during the same time period.
Sastry touched on the ongoing projects and continuum of care.
“As demand grows, it is important that the infrastructure catch up with the demand,” he said.
One of the ways Stanford Health Care will implement those changes is through a number of multi-year, multi-million-dollar upgrades, as well as improvements to various departments, including cardiovascular services and GI labs.
“While we are able to perform all of those things today, (there will be) an upgrade in the number and size of rooms and services,” Sastry reported.
Stanford is also undergoing a comprehensive master design plan, said Sastry, which will include over the next five to seven years, a complete expansion of the emergency department. The upgrades will include a newer emergency room, more intensive care unit (ICU) beds – growing from the current 23 ICU beds to 38 over the next five to seven years.
State-of-the-art imaging technology, which will allow for the highest quality pulmonary and lung cancer screenings, will also be implemented.
“Those who previously had to travel to (Palo Alto) or San Francisco can now be served here,” said Sastry.
Stanford will also be expanding its clinical footprint.
“We have two medical office buildings across from the hospital now, and they will get reconfigured to support the growth we expect,” Sastry said.
Those plans include four procedural rooms, which are different from operating rooms. Procedural rooms deal more with the outpatient side of things and should be built over the next two and a half years, added Sastry.
Last summer, they opened a new 6,300-square-foot cardiovascular unit on West Las Positas Boulevard, just two blocks from the main hospital, and increased exam rooms from nine to 20. Two weeks ago, Sastry added, the upgrades to the cancer center were implemented, including advanced radiation treatments. There will also be an expansion to the infusion center for chemotherapy and an increase from 14 infusion bays to 30. The first phase is expected to open in March 2024 and the second by July 2024.
“This will allow us to serve more patients in a given month and year by providing more access,” said Sastry.
Other advances to come, said Sastry, will include the ongoing analysis of what the community needs, what services need to be earmarked. In Livermore this summer, there will be an expansion of their eye clinics, which will treat advanced glaucoma and major eye diseases. Also coming online soon will be advanced reconstructive plastic surgeries designed to support breast reconstruction and other types of services.
“As Stanford grows their programs, you start to attract a lot more specificity and surgical specialists,” said Sastry. “And that’s really the methodical approach we have been taking over the past several years … Once you come to our facility, we are hoping to take care of you right here and not send you anywhere else. That is our goal.”