Seen from left to right are Dr. Jeffrey Goldberg, Shawn Byers, Brook Byers and Rick Shumway, Stanford Health Care Tri-Valley President and CEO. The group recently attended Stanford Health Care Tri-Valley’s vision center opening in Livermore.

(Photo courtesy of Stanford Health Care Tri-Valley)

Stanford Health Care recently opened the Byers Eye Institute in Livermore, dedicated to serving East Bay patients with a range of eye care needs and conditions. As an extension of the Institute’s Palo Alto facility, the Livermore center is comprised of nearly 3,000 square feet of clinical space in two suites. It offers state-of-the-art comprehensive and subspecialty eye care, including cataract surgery, glaucoma, and functional and cosmetic oculoplastics.

“Our vision for this clinic is deeply rooted in our commitment to the East Bay,” Stanford Health Care Tri-Valley President and CEO Rick Shumway said. “This is yet one more example of the continued investment Stanford Health Care is making and will continue to make in the city of Livermore.”