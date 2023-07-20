Stanford Health Care recently opened the Byers Eye Institute in Livermore, dedicated to serving East Bay patients with a range of eye care needs and conditions. As an extension of the Institute’s Palo Alto facility, the Livermore center is comprised of nearly 3,000 square feet of clinical space in two suites. It offers state-of-the-art comprehensive and subspecialty eye care, including cataract surgery, glaucoma, and functional and cosmetic oculoplastics.
“Our vision for this clinic is deeply rooted in our commitment to the East Bay,” Stanford Health Care Tri-Valley President and CEO Rick Shumway said. “This is yet one more example of the continued investment Stanford Health Care is making and will continue to make in the city of Livermore.”
“We are looking forward to serving unmet needs in patient specialty eye care across the East Bay and Central Valley from Livermore, collaborating with our community providers to further improve access and quality of care,” said Jeffrey Goldberg, MD, PhD, Stanford Medicine professor of ophthalmology and chair of the Byers Eye Institute.
Both the Livermore and Palo Alto centers are managed under the leadership of Dr. Goldberg. Wen-Shin Lee, MD, a clinical assistant professor of ophthalmology and ophthalmologist will serve as clinic chief and medical director of the Livermore center. It will be staffed by Stanford faculty including Dr. Lee, a glaucoma specialist, as well as Clara Men, MD, an oculoplastics and orbital surgery specialist, and Bethlehem Mekonnen, MD, a cornea specialist.
The Byers Eye Institute in Livermore is located at 1133 E. Stanley Blvd., Suites 117 & 209, Livermore, CA 94550. Patients can make appointments by calling (650) 723-6995.
About the Byers Eye Institute
The Byers Eye Institute at Stanford is dedicated to combating blindness and preserving sight. With locations in Livermore and Palo Alto, we deliver an effective, integrated collection of comprehensive vision care specialties from two state-of-the-art, patient-centered facilities.
Livermore Specialty Clinics include:
Corneal and External Eye Diseases Clinic
Oculoplastic and Orbital Surgery Program