Startup Tri-Valley (STV) has launched an online jobs board to help small, science-based businesses publicize their openings.
“Our goal is to help local talent find local startups and vice versa,” said Brandon Cardwell, STV executive director.
STV is sponsored by Dublin, Livermore, Pleasanton, Danville and I-GATE Innovation Hub partners Sandia National Laboratories and the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.
The goal of the initiative is to connect entrepreneurs with the resources needed to support science-based startups, which STV said face unique hiring problems because of their small size, limited exposure, and a need for specific skill sets.
The initiative is also running paid social media campaigns targeting high-potential job candidates. The online jobs board can be viewed at jobs.startuptrivalley.org.
As of last week, posted jobs included technician, engineering, and marketing positions, as well as internships, with Amber Solutions, Monarch Tractor, Movano, S2 Genomics, and Vector Atomic.