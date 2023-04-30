A California Senate budget committee announced a proposal last week that it said would restore critical investments for the Equitable Building Decarbonization program, in response to cuts and delays proposed by Gov. Newsom in January.
“The Senate is holding our ground on investments in building decarbonization to ensure Californians can transition their homes to zero emission and clean air alternatives,” said State Sen. Josh Becker, a San Mateo Democrat who chairs the Senate Budget Subcommittee on Environmental Protection and Energy. “Our proposal finds creative budget solutions to protect our progress in fighting climate change.”