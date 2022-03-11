California will drop its requirement that teachers and students wear facemasks indoors at school and childcare facilities beginning Saturday, March 12.
State health officials made the announcement March 1, nearly a month after lifting the mandate for vaccinated people in restaurants and other indoor spaces.
“This feels like the right time,” said Dr. Mark Ghaly, California secretary of Health and Human Services. “I’ve been pleased with how the data has come down, and it is the right time to transition from the requirement to a strong recommendation.”
However, individual school districts will still have the option to require masks, according to state officials said Monday.
Ghaly said COVID-19 case rates “had dropped by two-thirds and hospitalizations, both adult and pediatric, were cut in half during” in the two weeks prior to the announcement.
Ghaly said he expected rates to continuing falling during the final two weeks of the school mask mandate, and that by March 12, California’s COVID-19 metrics should be similar to those in states like New York and Connecticut that have already started allowing students and school staff to remove their masks indoors.
Ghaly’s announcement came two days after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also revised its guidelines for when facemasks are required because of falling COVID-19 numbers.
The CDC said facemasks are no longer necessary for indoor spaces, including schools, in areas of low or medium risk of infection, which covers more than half the counties in the country.
California Teachers Association President E. Toby Boyd said he supports the “optimism of Gov. Gavin Newsom and CDPH officials that declining COVID-19 cases hospitalizations allow us to see light at the end of the pandemic tunnel.”
But he cautioned that many students and teachers still may not feel comfortable removing facemasks at school.