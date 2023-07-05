Alameda County — State funding will help the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) system avoid a fiscal cliff, although concerns over how well the agency can manage the money remain.
Gov. Gavin Newsom signedon June 28 a placeholder bill for the state budget that included $5.1 billion for public transit, despite revenue shortfalls and financial uncertainty detailed in his May budget revision.
The budget fully restores funding to the Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program (TIRCP), providing $4 billion over two years, according to BART.
“We at BART are grateful for the show of support by Governor Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers,” said BART General Manager Bob Powers in a statement. “It’s not yet clear how much money BART will receive and when it will receive it, but the budget agreement is a significant development to help avoid drastic cuts to service and to address the $93M deficit BART faces in FY2025.”
While the Metropolitan Transportation Commission will not allocate TIRCP funds until this fall, it has already endorsed BART as the recipient of $350 million over the next two years, said BART Media Relations Manager James Allison. These funds will go toward BART’s Core Capacity Program, which aims to expand the agency’s service frequency and capacity with equipment upgrades.
Any funding received from the remaining $1.1 billion of Newsom’s $5.1 billion public transit allocation will be used for operations.
In a video released after the budget signing, Newsom said, “That $5.1 billion is a significant improvement from where we expected the budget to land. But in return, we’re also demanding more accountability. We’re demanding more collaboration. We’re demanding a new approach, a new business model for public transit.”
The bill includes Secretary of Transportation funds earmarked “to monitor transit fiscal operations and support the oversight of accountability and reform requirements.”
With many people still working from home, and businesses leaving San Francisco, BART has not regained its pre-pandemic revenues as COVID-19 federal assistance ends.
The situation prompted the BART Board of Directors to approve at its June 8 meeting fare increases beginning next year, alongside a BART budget that would begin deficit spending in fiscal year 2024-25. Staff attempted to avoid a transit death spiral, in which reduced revenues force service cuts that in turn, reduce revenues further.
In a 6-2 vote, with one abstention, the nine-member BART Board passed two fare increases of 5.5% each that will take effect on January 1, 2024 and January 1, 2025. Directors Rebecca Saltzman and Liz Ames voted against the measure and President Janice Li abstained.
The fare for the 45-mile ride from Antioch to Montgomery Street, San Francisco, for example, will rise from $8.20 to $8.60 with the first increase.
Both Saltzman and Ames worried about the public perception of fare increases taking effect at the same time that budget-induced service cuts might hit the system.
Saltzman, who proposed two 4% increases instead of the two 5.5% increases that were approved, said, “I cannot support this huge fare increase, especially when next year we could be decimating our service.”
While the BART Board of Directors approved a balanced budget for fiscal year 2023-24, the federal pandemic assistance will drop by roughly $100 million from 2023-24 to 2024-25 and then to zero thereafter. Based on BART’s five-year projections, presented before Newsom’s deal was landed, the agency expected to operate in the red by $93 million in 2024-25 and by as much as $342 million annually in the following three fiscal years.
“The numbers don’t lie,” said Director Debora Allen. “We continue to increase our costs of operating the system well beyond what it was pre-pandemic, while carrying only 40% of the ridership. That simply isn’t sustainable. … Surveys that have been done, really lots of surveys, continue to say it has a lot to do with our cleanliness and our public safety.”
Drivers to Possibly
Pay for BART
Also prior to Newsom’s deal announcement, a group of legislators led by Senator Scott Wiener introduced last week Senate Bill (SB) 532 — the Safe, Clean and Reliable Public Transportation Emergency Act — that would temporarily raise the tolls of seven Bay Area bridges by $1.50 for five years, if passed. The funds would bolster public transportation and help BART avoid its fiscal cliff, according to the bill.
“The future of public transportation in the Bay Area is still under threat due to pandemic-related operational deficits that, without help, will lead to severe service cuts,” said Wiener in a press release. “Bay Area transit ridership continues to climb, but it’s not happening quickly enough to make up for the loss of federal emergency assistance. SB 532 provides critical lifeline funding for our transit systems — ensuring they have the resources they need to provide safe, reliable service for our residents.”
SB 532 plans to raise tolls, indexed to match the inflation rate on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge, the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge, the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, the Dumbarton Bridge, the Carquinez Bridge, the Benicia-Martinez Bridge and the Antioch Bridge starting January 1, 2024.
“We need to adequately support our communities through transportation by investing in safe, reliable and affordable transportation,” said Principal Co-Author and Assemblymember Mia Bonta in a press release. “We cannot cut down our transit services. Our communities need to get to work, school and back home, and SB 532 supports our transit communities.”
Opponents of the tolls, however, worry that BART lacks the financial oversight for such a bailout.
“Transit riders and taxpayers have witnessed first hand the trail of broken promises by advocates for bridge toll increases,” said Tri-Valley Senator Steve Glazer in a statement, who spearheaded the creation of a BART Inspector General office in 2018. “We know from hard-learned experience that new funding does not ensure proper oversight and accountability at BART.”
Glazer continued to describe how the BART Board of Directors “starved the new (Inspector General) office of money” when supporters of the previous toll increase in 2018 had promised those funds for that office.
“If the traveling public is going to invest additional money into transit, we must have the fiscal oversight to ensure that the systems are run safely, efficiently and honestly,” continued Glazer. “The status quo is failure and we should not put in another penny to support it.”
Harriet Richardson, BART’s first Inspector General, resigned in March, citing obstructions to her job from within BART.
BART staff plans to update the board in October with details on the state budget distribution and revised budget projections.