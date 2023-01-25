LIVERMORE – State investigators and Livermore police announced Monday that they had recently seized more than $3 million worth of cannabis at an illegal indoor marijuana farm in an industrial area of the city.
Authorities did not reveal the farm’s location. One person was detained and released during a Jan. 10 operation that was part of an ongoing investigation, said David Hafner, a spokesperson for the California Department of Cannabis Control (CDCC). The CDCC licenses and regulates cannabis businesses.
Livermore police, CDCC investigators and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife agents served multiple search warrants in connection with the probe. A photograph released by Livermore police showed a large room filled with plants and overhead lighting.
“(This) successful enforcement action in Livermore resulted in over 2,400 pounds of illegal cannabis being seized,” said Bill Jones, chief of the CDCC’s Law Enforcement Division. “Illegal cannabis is tied to violent crime in our communities, harmful pesticides, and environmental damage, and (this) action represents an important step in our efforts to tackle the illegal market.”
The raids resulted in the confiscation of 3,460 plants valued at more than $2.14 million; 683.1 pounds of processed flower with an estimated value of nearly $1.3 million; and $46,888 in cash, police said.
Law enforcement officers also seized two firearms and one assault rifle.
According to the CDCC, cannabis use is legal in California, but individual cities and counties can prohibit cannabis businesses. Alcala explained that the City of Livermore currently prohibits all commercial cannabis activities in the city; there is a minor exception for the delivery of medicinal cannabis from licensed dispensaries located outside the city to qualified patients and caregivers within the city.