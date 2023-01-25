Marijuana Weed Cambridge Jenkins Unsplash.jpg

LIVERMORE – State investigators and Livermore police announced Monday that they had recently seized more than $3 million worth of cannabis at an illegal indoor marijuana farm in an industrial area of the city.

Authorities did not reveal the farm’s location. One person was detained and released during a Jan. 10 operation that was part of an ongoing investigation, said David Hafner, a spokesperson for the California Department of Cannabis Control (CDCC). The CDCC licenses and regulates cannabis businesses.