House Housing Home Single Family Phil Hearing Unsplash.jpg

Homeowners who are current on their mortgage payments, or are mortgage free, are now eligible for up to $20,000 from the California Mortgage Relief Program to cover-past due property taxes.

Eligibility for the program, originally created to help homeowners who had fallen behind on their mortgage payments because of financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was recently expanded by the CalHFA Homeowner Relief Corporation (HRC).