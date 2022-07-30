Homeowners who are current on their mortgage payments, or are mortgage free, are now eligible for up to $20,000 from the California Mortgage Relief Program to cover-past due property taxes.
Eligibility for the program, originally created to help homeowners who had fallen behind on their mortgage payments because of financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was recently expanded by the CalHFA Homeowner Relief Corporation (HRC).
“We know that the pandemic hit low-income and people of color disproportionately,” said Alameda County Treasurer-Tax Collector Henry Levy. “This state program is a way to give those eligible a lift to get back on their feet. Up until now, the only tool we had was to waive penalties and interest (on past-due taxes), but here is a program to also pay the actual taxes.”
The HRC, an affiliate of the California Housing Finance Agency (CalHFA), also expanded the program to include homeowners who missed at least two mortgage payments prior to June 30, 2022. The program previously provided assistance to homeowners who missed payments prior to Dec. 27, 2021.
Homeowners are eligible for assistance if their annual household income is at or below 150% of their county’s Area Median Income, or about $230,000 for a family of five in Alameda County. Funding for the program comes from the federal American Rescue Plan stimulus bill approved by Congress in 2021.
Homeowners can check to see if they are eligible for a one-time grant through the California Mortgage Relief Program at CaMortgageRelief.org.