Nation Telecommunications companies nationwide have rolled out a new, three-digit suicide-prevention hotline, 9-8-8.
Following adoption of the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act by Congress in 2020, the Federal Communications Commission mandated that calls to 9-8-8 automatically be redirected to the former 1-800-273-TALK suicide hotline by July 16. Congress also authorized up to $280 million to help states implement the three-digit hotline and mobile mental health crisis team to respond to calls. There are 13 24-hour state crisis centers across California to answer calls.