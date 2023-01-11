Water Drop Wet Splash Samadej Tauses Unsplash.jpg

Alameda County – Tri-Valley residents and city crews worked this week to clean up the destruction created by nearly two weeks of intense storms that drenched the region, causing flooding and mudslides, toppling trees with intense winds and knocking out electricity.

The series of storms, including the so-called “Bomb Cyclone” on Jan. 4 and 5, cut power to hundreds of thousands of customers throughout PG&E’s Northern California service area, requiring additional workers to make restorations. PG&E Executive Vice President Adam Wright said the company assembled more than 5,800 contract and mutual aid workers to restore power. Crews arrived from Southern California, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, Wyoming, New Mexico, Colorado, Washington, Wisconsin and Canada.