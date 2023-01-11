Alameda County – Tri-Valley residents and city crews worked this week to clean up the destruction created by nearly two weeks of intense storms that drenched the region, causing flooding and mudslides, toppling trees with intense winds and knocking out electricity.
The series of storms, including the so-called “Bomb Cyclone” on Jan. 4 and 5, cut power to hundreds of thousands of customers throughout PG&E’s Northern California service area, requiring additional workers to make restorations. PG&E Executive Vice President Adam Wright said the company assembled more than 5,800 contract and mutual aid workers to restore power. Crews arrived from Southern California, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, Wyoming, New Mexico, Colorado, Washington, Wisconsin and Canada.
“This is an historic series of storms, and we’re meeting it with an historic storm response,” Wright said during a Monday news conference. “This is the largest response effort PG&E has ever assembled for a winter storm event.”
Before the latest weekend storm and rainfall that hit Monday into Tuesday, Livermore’s seasonal total had reached 5.85 inches, more than 200% of normal for this point of the rainy season and nearly half the city’s normal seasonal total of 11.97. The latest storm Monday afternoon to noon Tuesday dropped another 0.97 of an inch in Livermore. Dublin recorded 1.37 inches during that time period. Pleasanton data was not available, but nearby Hayward recorded 1.06 inches.
Throughout the stormy siege, workers in Livermore, Dublin and Pleasanton worked to clear mud and branches from roadways and assist those in need, including the homeless. Cities made sand and sandbags available until supplies ran out.
Officials in each Tri-Valley city and in unincorporated areas encouraged residents to: clear debris from storm drains on their streets, avoid driving, and steer clear from creeks and adjacent trails.
Livermore officials declared a state of emergency, as did California Gov. Gavin Newsom, as the atmospheric river storms approached. The East Bay Regional Parks District closed all parks in advance of the heaviest storms last week. Throughout the stormy weather, the National Weather Service issued high wind and flood advisories.
“It’s highly unusual to have this kind of intense storm activity in such quick succession,” Wright said. “Trees weakened by the drought and saturated soil have come down. Flooding and mudslides have affected many areas. This has created a double whammy, if you will — a loss of power from downed wires and poles and restricted access to make assessments and repairs.”
Wright said repairs were occurring as quickly and as safely as possible.
The forecast called for more rain and gusty winds this weekend, said PG&E meteorologist Ted Schlaepfer.
“It’s currently not expected to be as strong as the previous storms,” Schlaepfer said. “That may be followed by one last storm early next week before the storm cycle may finally end around the middle part.”
LIVERMORE
Livermore city spokesperson Stephanie Egidio said crews actively inspected arroyos, creeks and culverts for storm damage and erosion. Areas repaired after strong storms in 2017 held up well, Egidio said, but some locations along the Arroyo Mocho experienced erosion, silting and areas of bank failure.
Although no structures of buildings were affected, the trail segments under the Holmes Street and Stanley Boulevard bridges became filled with silt and debris. Crews worked to remove them.
“Our staff has been working throughout the entirety of the storms and will continue to do so,” Egidio said. “We’re backing up staff resources with a contractor to assist with debris removal and cleanup as needed. Engineering inspections will continue throughout the winter after additional major storm events.”
During the storms, a large tree fell and blocked lanes at Rincon Avenue and Sunset Drive. Although more rain was expected in the overnight hours on Tuesday, through Monday the latest blast of wet weather did not cause any significant damage in Livermore, she said.
Public works crews continued to monitor the situation, and the city kept warming centers open for the city’s unhoused.
On Jan. 7, CityServe of the Tri-Valley placed 22 “medically fragile unsheltered residents” into local hotel rooms. Two people with serious medical needs were placed in an Alameda shelter with on-site medical staff.
PLEASANTON
City officials encouraged residents to avoid creeks and arroyos as Alameda County officials released water from the dam at Lake Del Valle that could cause rapid rises in water levels.
During the heaviest downpours last week, Pleasanton crews worked throughout the night to remove downed trees from roads and private property, the city said. Damage was not as severe as over the New Year’s weekend, because work crews cleared leaves, dirt and debris from storm drains, drainage pipes, ditches, and creeks.
A 50-foot pine tree crashed to the ground near Del Prado Park, and a tree fell at Stoneridge Drive and Hopyard Road.
Throughout the storms, several streets were closed, including Foothill Road from Bernal Avenue to Kilkare Road; Kilkare Road in its entirety; the Centennial Trail from Rotary Park to Harvest Circle; and the north side of the Arroyo Mocho trail from Hopyard Road to the Arroyo de la Laguna.
DUBLIN
Crews worked throughout the storms to clear massive amounts of debris, downed trees, localized flooding and mudslides from throughout the city.
“A tremendous amount of prep work was rolled out ahead of this storm, and we appreciate the public’s cooperation in prioritizing safety,” the city tweeted Jan. 5.
The city closed all trails, including Dougherty Hills Open Space at Crossridge Road; Dublin Boulevard Trail between Silvergate and Inspiration drives and Alamo Creek Trail north of Amador Valley Boulevard. Encouraging residents to stay away, the city tweeted a photograph showing a trickle of water flowing through the Alamo Creek before New Year’s Day and the waterway overflowing three days later.
ALAMEDA COUNTY
Prior to the storms, Alameda County Sheriff’s Office officials encouraged residents on Kilkare and Palomares roads in Sunol to evacuate and find a place to shelter.
“It is possible that you will have problems getting in and out of your community for several days,” the office warned. “Emergency vehicles may not get to you.”
Officials encouraged residents to make sure they had batteries for flashlights and kept their other devices charged.
Mudslides and flooding wreaked havoc for motorists on Niles Canyon Road. During the storm siege, Caltrans closed the route from Mission Boulevard in Fremont to Pleasanton-Sunol Road in Sunol. It remained closed as of The Independent’s Tuesday deadline this week.