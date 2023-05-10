REGIONAL — A new study of the upper atmosphere provides startlingly clear evidence that humans are responsible for global warming, according to an international research team led by an eminent former Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory climate scientist.
“This is the clearest evidence I’ve seen in my 30-plus years…of a human fingerprint on climate,” said Dr. Ben Santer, the former LLNL scientist.
He considers it the culmination of decades of pioneering work in which he has developed statistical methods that are able to identify subtle patterns of human-caused climate change amid the noisy turmoil of daily weather changes and long-term cycles like the so-called El Niño.
The latest findings grew out of the first search for human-caused patterns of climate change in the middle and upper regions of the stratosphere, some 15 to 30 miles above the Earth’s surface.
A report on the research was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Santer, now at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute in Massachusetts, was joined in the study by two atmospheric scientists still at LLNL, Steven Po-Chedley and Karl Taylor.
The origins of the rest of the research team show the international nature of today’s climate science. Members contributed from China, England and four different parts of the U.S.
A local participant was Carl Mears of Remote Sensing Systems, a Santa Rosa based company that processes and analyzes satellite measurement data for research purposes.
Earlier research including Santer’s work found human fingerprints of warming at lower atmospheric levels. One example is that accumulating carbon dioxide warms the troposphere – the part of the atmosphere where we live – while cooling the stratosphere by trapping heat that would otherwise reach it from the Earth.
This effect was predicted as early as 1967 and has been confirmed repeatedly by satellite measurements in the lower stratosphere, about 10-15 miles above the Earth’s surface.
“At least half a dozen” studies have noted cooling in the higher stratosphere, Santer said, but until the latest research, none had gone much beyond considering average temperatures to develop the kind of statistical patterns that establish human fingerprints.
Making use of the findings of nine top international climate models, the new study examined the atmosphere at six different levels – two in the troposphere and four in the stratosphere.
Remarkably, Santer said, human fingerprints on the climate are five times more distinct in the upper stratosphere than at the Earth’s surface.
This is because the constant turbulence of natural weather variations at the Earth’s surface obscures changes driven by human activities.
In some ways, the problem at the Earth’s surface is a reminder of the days when it was hard to hear someone talking on a static-filled long distance telephone line. At the technical level, “finding the signal in the noise” became a stock phrase.
In the upper stratosphere, Santer said, the team found that the absence of Earth-surface turbulence means there is much less “noise,” so it is easier to identify the signals of human activity – the fingerprints.
In particular, the upper stratosphere has cooled as much as 2°C (3.6°F) in the past 35 years, an amount and speed of temperature change that can’t be mistaken as natural, the study found.
To Santer, Po-Chedley and most atmospheric scientists, it is no surprise that humans are changing the climate by generating greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide. The evidence for many years has been overwhelming, they agree.
Nevertheless, Santer notes that there are still people – including some in Congress – who claim that climate change is caused entirely by natural processes, like increased output from the sun.
This is objectively wrong, he said, and this latest research makes it far harder to offer that false argument “with a straight face.”
The “sun-explains-everything hypothesis is really untenable,” he said.
He was particularly pleased that the research further confirmed a prediction made 56 years ago by two Princeton researchers, Syukuro Manabe and Richard Wetherald, using computer models that are simple by today’s standards.
Two years ago, Manabe received the Nobel Prize for his contributions to climate research.
In public discussions, Santer has often cited the 1967 Manabe-Wetherald prediction as an early cornerstone of climate science that created a specific target that could be verified with increasingly sophisticated satellite measurements and modeling studies.
Beyond the clear outcome of the latest research and its further demonstration of the power of his fingerprinting studies, Santer acknowledged his personal concern about the implications for the planet.
“These results make me very worried,” he said in a statement issued by Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute.
“We are fundamentally changing the thermal structure of Earth’s atmosphere, and there is no joy in recognizing that.
“This study shows that the real world has changed in a way that simply cannot be explained by natural causes.
“We now face important decisions, in the United States and globally on what to do about climate change. I hope those decisions are based on our best scientific understanding of the reality and seriousness of human effects on climate.”