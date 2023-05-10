Climate Change Forest Fire Deforestation Unsplash

REGIONAL — A new study of the upper atmosphere provides startlingly clear evidence that humans are responsible for global warming, according to an international research team led by an eminent former Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory climate scientist.

“This is the clearest evidence I’ve seen in my 30-plus years…of a human fingerprint on climate,” said Dr. Ben Santer, the former LLNL scientist.