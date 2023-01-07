Las Positas is venturing out into the world again after the pandemic, and students interested in studying abroad should visit the Frederick Douglass Global Fellowship website at ciee.org.
Any student who applies, but is unsuccessful, will receive $7500 to put towards another CIEE trip, and additional financial scholarships may be available. Students must identify as an ethnicity typically underrepresented on study abroad programs and apply by Feb. 14, 2023. In 2023, fellows accepted into the program will spend four weeks in the U.S., South Africa, and Ireland, engaging in a comparative study of social justice leadership.