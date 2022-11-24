Alameda County Supervisor David Haubert, whose district includes most of the Tri-Valley, is encouraging owners of multifamily rental housing properties to take advantage of a little-known Bay Area program that offers government rebates to update their buildings with energy and water efficient equipment for their tenants.

During an “Energy Efficiency Incentives Roundtable” on Nov. 16, Haubert and Chris Hunter of the Oakland-based organization, StopWaste, discussed ways landlords can receive help to upgrade and seal windows; buy efficient appliances; replace gas-powered furnaces, water heaters and cooking equipment with electricity-powered instruments; install energy-saving insulation and LED lighting; and more.