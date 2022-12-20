LOGO - Alameda County Seal

Last year, the Alameda County Board of Supervisors established the Supervisor Wilma Chan Legacy Fund to honor Chan’s life after her sudden and untimely passing on November 3, 2021.

Vision Alameda County, an Oakland-based nonprofit investing in promising innovations that improve the wellbeing of the county’s youth, families, and communities, was asked to manage the fund and grantmaking. Over the past year, the Legacy Fund received $150,000 in donations from corporations, community-based organizations, and individuals alike, all wanting to put their honor for Chan in action.