Last year, the Alameda County Board of Supervisors established the Supervisor Wilma Chan Legacy Fund to honor Chan’s life after her sudden and untimely passing on November 3, 2021.
Vision Alameda County, an Oakland-based nonprofit investing in promising innovations that improve the wellbeing of the county’s youth, families, and communities, was asked to manage the fund and grantmaking. Over the past year, the Legacy Fund received $150,000 in donations from corporations, community-based organizations, and individuals alike, all wanting to put their honor for Chan in action.
Vision Alameda County, in consultation with the Chan family, selected two local programs that embody Chan’s lifelong commitment of championing equity and access for the most vulnerable to receive funding.
A $90,000 grant will be awarded to BANANAS, an Oakland-based nonprofit that has supported families since its establishment in 1974. The grant will support the BANANAS CARE program by providing hotel and transportation vouchers, gift cards and other aid to families experiencing homelessness.
“We are honored and grateful to be a recipient and steward of this gift. Supervisor Chan was an architect of the CARE Program along with Parent Voices Oakland to ensure unhoused families with young children were provided access to child care and needed services. This generous gift will allow us to support these families with additional resources,” said Kym Johnson, CEO of BANANAS.
A $60,000 grant will be awarded to the Alameda County Public Health Department Nutrition Services Program to purchase and distribute water bottles to promote water consumption for students.
“This grant provides an opportunity to uphold Supervisor Chan’s legacy of uplifting the health and wellbeing of students in Oakland and San Lorenzo Unified School Districts by creatively encouraging drinking water. When we see the water bottles, we will give a ‘cheers’ to her for championing healthy communities,” said Rachel Paras, Interim Director of Nutrition Services, Alameda County.
Board President, Keith Carson said, “Wilma was a courageous leader who dedicated her life to the underserved. She has left an indelible mark on the community, and the Board of Supervisors is honored to partner with the Chan family and Vision Alameda County to support initiatives that align with Wilma’s career of service to others.”
The grant awards will be presented on November 1 at 11:00 A.M. in the Board of Supervisors Chambers located at 1221 Oak Street, 5th floor, in Oakland.