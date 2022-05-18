Alameda County — Alameda County supervisors gave initial approval Tuesday to potential policies for future large-scale solar and battery storage facilities in rural areas of the county.
In a 4-0 vote on May 17, with Supervisor Keith Carson absent, the proposals will eventually be translated into zoning ordinance amendments that must undergo environmental review before they are returned to the board of supervisors for final approval. That could take a year.
Residents last year demanded the board come up with policies for the placement and conditions for solar farm facilities following the controversial approval of the 357-acre Aramis project in North Livermore. Three community groups filed suit to overturn the approval. A judge could rule anytime.
Although they spent hours discussing the policies at two meetings, the supervisors made only small changes to proposals unveiled last month. Notably, the policies do not apply to parcels in the South Livermore Area plan to make sure the area’s vineyards are unaffected.
At the root of the proposals, solar and battery projects will only be allowed in areas designated as Large Parcel Agriculture (LPA) sites within the East County Area Plan (ECAP). Solar panel farms will require conditional use permits and environmental review, and will be listed as “electrical transmission corridor equipment,” not buildings.
Initially capping the size at no more than 1,000 acres — although there could be discussion in the future to increase or remove the limit completely — the supervisors altered how agrivoltaics, a process of growing crops or raising animals under the solar panels, would be utilized.
Originally, the plan would have required companies proposing to build solar panel farms over 100 acres in size to include agrivoltaics. Instead, they will be “encouraged” to do so. Anyone planning a solar farm under 100 acres also has the option to use agrivoltaics.
Other policies require the solar facilities to comply with the county’s Williamson Act, which states non-agricultural structures that do not qualify as buildings must be located on no more than 10% of the property, or 10 acres, whichever is less; and a solar farm entity using land designated as important farmland or prime soil must conserve an equal amount of land elsewhere,
In addition, battery storage facilities no longer “must be” located close to existing facilities. Instead, they “should be encouraged” to be nearby.
About a dozen residents who called into the meeting were evenly split on the policies.
Resident David Rounds, who took part in a recent public workshop to offer the county ideas for policies, encouraged the board not to approve what was before them.
“You all have a choice today,” he said. “You can direct staff to move forward on this cursory effort to come up with a policy that will allow development of thousands of acres of utility scale solar on the rural open space and agricultural lands in East Alameda County; or you can take a leadership role in planning, developing and incentivizing the achievement of climate change goals by pushing photovoltaic solar to the built environment, in the suburban and urban core; on rooftops, on brownfields and in distributed, community serving microgrids within the Urban Growth Boundary, while protecting the rapidly diminishing open space and agricultural land and habitat in the rural parts of the County.”
Resident Carol Silva said she also was disappointed the policies did not include provisions for urban solar.
“Why not incentivize urban areas to protect open space,” she said. “Also, there were no changes involving biodiversity in the solar policy. Instead, it's left as like a footnote in regards to the solar policy. Measure D protection was not just for the land, but included wildlife that forage, migrate or nest on the land and all the waterways in Measure D areas.”
Larry Gosselin, a rancher who serves on the county’s Agricultural Advisory Committee (AAC), and helped write solar policies that were sent to the supervisors, said he supported the board’s effort for innovation. A supporter of agrivoltaics, Gosselin said the Aramis project, which includes plans to raise agriculture under the panels, should serve as a model for future projects.
Gosselin, however, disagreed with limiting solar farms to LPA. He said that will decrease the likelihood of developing “urban-rural interface, microgrids and other benefits that would be available to just a large parcel of property.”
“There’s a little bit of a conflict there that we need to move beyond,” Gosselin said.
Dick Schneider, an author of Measure D, which voters approved in 2000 to protect open space and agricultural land, said he was disappointed and frustrated with the policies. He said the county ignored the work of the AAC and the public’s input.
“The policy is vague, identifies many topics that still need completion and basically ignores the work that was done to get to this point,” Schneider said. “The county held a three hour community meeting in February…very little if any of the recommendations from the public at that meeting is reflected in the current policy force.”
Tim Frank, representing the Alameda County Building and Construction Trades Council, said the organization supported “rapid scaling of renewable energy production and storage needed to meet our region's greenhouse gas reduction goals.”
“We agree with many other stakeholders here that increasing the efficient utilization of prime solar land in Alameda County by targeting long fallow farmland and also by allowing projects with greater efficiencies of scale should be a prime goal of the solar siting policy,” Frank said.
He added that “utility scale renewable storage projects in California generally have a good record of creating good union jobs.”
Anat Razon, an Alameda County resident who described herself as a solar energy professional, said she called in to thank the board for its work.
“Given the climate change crisis, and the need for more renewable energy, I urge you to put a plan in place so that we can have more solar installed in Alameda County and start mitigating climate change for ourselves and the future generations that are to come.”
Among the policies that received minor changes in language was one that gave the East Bay Community Energy (EBCE) company the right of first refusal to buy the generated energy from solar farms in the county. Supervisor David Haubert suggested the policy language be altered to encourage the company to bid on the energy, but not make it a requirement.
Supervisor Richard Valle, who had raised the issue, suggested county authorities speak to EBCE officials to make sure they understood that the benefits of any solar power development in Alameda County should first benefit its residents.]
Supervisor Nate Miley, who questioned how long it would take for the proposed ordinances to come back to the panel, said he recognized that some residents felt the county’s civic engagement was insufficient.
“I just want, once again before we make the final adoption, to ensure that there'll be additional opportunities for the public to weigh in,” he said. “I do think it's important that the perfect not be the enemy of the good, and I do think for the most part, this is good stuff.”