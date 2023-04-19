Alameda County — Supervisor David Haubert backed away last week from proposing to alter a proposed definition for “agricultural building” in Alameda County during last week’s Alameda County Board of Supervisors meeting. Haubert previously advocated for this change on March 9.
Measure D supporters were concerned because they believed that he was opening the door for rock concerts, large weddings and other social events to be held on properties meant for farming.
Despite Haubert’s qualms that the definition would prevent private property owners from holding family events in their own agricultural buildings, he joined his colleagues April 13 and voted for the zoning ordinance change. Haubert vowed, however, to bring the issue up again to support property owners who want to use their agricultural buildings for private events, such as family picnics and parties.
“If I get one complaint about a private event that happens on people’s land, I’m going to bring this back for reconsideration and I’ll go through as many continuances, as many second readings, first readings, as many ag meetings as we have to go through, to change this back to allow people to use their property in a private way,” Haubert said.
At issue was a definition crafted during the last two years to coincide with voters’ passage in November of Measure D 2022, which allows property owners to build larger agricultural buildings on their land to store their equipment and crops, and house animals and other farming necessities.
Measure D 2022 altered the original Measure D passed in 2000 to protect open space and enhance agriculture in the county. The 2022 measure drew support from Livermore area wine growers and community groups, including Friends of Livermore (FOL) and Friends of Open Space and Vineyards (FOV), who believed its passage would help attract larger vintners to the region, where the industry needs a boost.
The measure’s approval required the Board of Supervisors to enact a complementary zoning ordinance change that defined “agricultural building.” Along with creating the ballot measure, numerous appointed committees began formulating the definition in early 2021. According to a county staff report, county planners held 17 meetings to discuss the ballot measure and the zoning ordinance language with the appointed County Agricultural Advisory Committee, Castro Valley Municipal Advisory Council, Fairview Municipal Advisory Council, Sunol Citizens’ Advisory Council and the County Planning Commission. In addition, it went nine times before the Board of Supervisor’s Transportation & Planning Committee comprised of Haubert and Supervisor Nate Miley. The full board held two additional meetings.
What emerged was an 85-word definition that was sent to the board for approval on March 9. During a discussion, Haubert then took issue with the definition’s last line: “This structure shall not be a place of human habitation, nor shall it be a place used by the public or for social events.”
Haubert said an additional word “public” should be placed before the phrase “social events” to enable property owners to use their buildings for private events, such as weddings and picnics. He approved the ordinance’s first reading without adding the word, but brought it up again April 13 before the law’s required second reading for final approval.
“I think we all agree that habitation is something that should not be in an ag building. I think we all agree that public events should not be in an ag building,” Haubert said. “My only concern — it has nothing to with any one particular building or another — it has to do with the ability of a person that owns an ag building to have their family over for a picnic. That’s a social event, but it’s a private social event. And so while I think we all mean to restrict public social events, I don’t believe we should mean precluding private social events.”
With Supervisor Keith Carson absent, Haubert’s colleagues — Supervisors Nate Miley, Lena Tam and Elisa Marquez — quickly approved adding the word “public” with a 4-0 vote.
That decision touched off an immediate public response, including from FOL and FOV members, who called into the meeting. Five callers and one in-person speaker, all opposed the change, saying it could lead to property owners holding large private events.
“You can have a huge wedding,” said Jean King, an FOL member and Measure D supporter. “You could have a huge rock concert, as long as it was designed to just be people that were invited. I think you’re making a very big mistake by trying to put in the word ‘public.’ I think you’re confusing it much more, rather than defining what it should be.”
Donna Cabanne called it a “big mistake” to attempt to differentiate between public and private social events.
“That could include concerts, it could include weddings, it could include wine clubs. That would all be private membership, but still be very large gatherings,” Cabanne said. “This would not be appropriate in an agricultural area.”
Cabanne and Measure D author Dick Schneider suggested the definition’s last-minute change would upend all of the efforts to create the definition and would require new environmental impact studies to determine its effects.
“What is a private social event?” Schneider asked. “If it’s a wine club or other kinds of memberships … what’s going to be the frequency of events that can be held? What’s going to be their size? If there’s going to be large social events, even of a private nature, those need to be analyzed for potential environmental impact.”
Schneider also pointed out that under the original Measure D, all property owners in the Large Parcel Agriculture designation can use 1% of their property’s area for non-residential buildings that can hold social events for public or private gatherings.
He later elaborated in an email to The Independent that for a 100-acre parcel, 43,560 square feet of floor area are allowed for social events. Even small parcels get up to 20,000 square feet of floor area for these events. The original Measure D also allows every property owner to build 12,000 square feet of residential and residential accessory buildings where family gatherings and private social events can be held.
According to Schneider, there is simply no need to use the new large agricultural buildings permitted under Measure D 2022 for these purposes. Those buildings are meant for agricultural purposes only, he added.
Haubert responded that he had no intention to open the door for large-scale events. He called the definition change “very small and minor” and said he was looking out for residents who wanted to hold private social events on their property.
Haubert said he was concerned the definition would prohibit a property owner holding a private family picnic from allowing guests to use a restroom located in a nearby agricultural building, forcing them to use a bathroom in a residence “down the street.”
“You have to tell them you can’t use the restroom in that ag building, because it’s not to be used for private social events,” Haubert said. “That would be one thing that we would be prohibiting. I don’t think any of us would say that people that own an ag building can’t have a picnic next to it and not use the restroom inside of it.”
Following a discussion over whether to postpone the vote until May 11 and Miley stating he wasn’t sure he would support Haubert, Haubert withdrew his motion for the change. The board then voted to rescind its approval of the altered definition and instead voted to approve the language in its original form without the added word “public.”