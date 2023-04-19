LOGO - Alameda County Seal

Alameda County — Supervisor David Haubert backed away last week from proposing to alter a proposed definition for “agricultural building” in Alameda County during last week’s Alameda County Board of Supervisors meeting. Haubert previously advocated for this change on March 9.

Measure D supporters were concerned because they believed that he was opening the door for rock concerts, large weddings and other social events to be held on properties meant for farming. 