A Pleasanton man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering the woman he was living with and leaving her dismembered body wrapped in plastic along the Alameda shoreline.
According to Alameda Police Department (APD), the remains of Rachel Elizabeth Imani Buckner, 27 of Pleasanton, were found in July by a pedestrian walking along the trail near Bay Farm Bridge in Alameda. DNA evidence identified Buckner as the victim. Additional evidence helped detectives identify Joseph C. Roberts, 42, as the primary suspect.
“Since July, APD has worked tirelessly to identify the involved parties and understand the series of events that led to this death,” said APD officials. “We appreciate the community’s patience and the support from our law enforcement partners…”
Roberts was taken into custody on Wednesday, Sept. 6 by the U.S. Marshals Service with assistance from the Alameda and Pleasanton police departments. He was arraigned in Alameda County Superior Court on Friday, Sept. 8.
A joint investigation with Pleasanton police and the FBI will continue.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Alameda Police Department at 510-337-8402.