PLS-MURDER SUSPECT ARRESTED.png

A Pleasanton man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering the woman he was living with and leaving her dismembered body wrapped in plastic along the Alameda shoreline.

According to Alameda Police Department (APD), the remains of Rachel Elizabeth Imani Buckner, 27 of Pleasanton, were found in July by a pedestrian walking along the trail near Bay Farm Bridge in Alameda. DNA evidence identified Buckner as the victim. Additional evidence helped detectives identify Joseph C. Roberts, 42, as the primary suspect.