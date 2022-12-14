Alameda County – Two congress members from the Bay Area joined an effort last week to demand that the warden of the troubled federal women’s prison in Dublin provide essential health care and legal representation to inmates who, they say, continue to suffer from sexual abuse in the facility.
U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, who represents the Tri-Valley, and U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, whose redrawn Contra Costa County district will include parts of Dublin come January, said they and two Southern California House members wrote to Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Dublin Warden Thahesha Jusino “regarding numerous and alarming reports” about the prison.
The 3-page letter dated Dec. 9 contends conditions at FCI Dublin are worsening, despite recent statements from Federal Bureau of Prison (BOP) officials about recently instituted changes to make the facility better. About 635 women are held in the low-level institution.
“Despite encouraging conversations with BOP officials who committed to improvements in the culture and infrastructure of this institution, numerous independent sources inform us that conditions at FCI Dublin continue to deteriorate,” the letter read. “We write today to raise serious concerns with access to legal and healthcare services in the hopes that these issues will be met with the attention and due diligence they deserve.”
Besides Swalwell, who serves on the House Judiciary Committee, and DeSaulnier, the letter was also signed by Southern California Congress members Judy Chu and Karen Bass, who shortly after left that post to serve Los Angeles as the new mayor. Bass was sworn in on Sunday, Dec. 11.
“Reports to our offices indicate that significant barriers exist for inmates seeking visits or calls from legal counsel, raising serious constitutional concerns,” the letter read. “As you are aware, individuals in BOP custody retain statutory and due process rights to counsel and a First Amendment right to petition the government.”
The letter said the congress members received numerous reports of delays before attorneys were allowed to speak with inmates. According to the letter, one attorney sent nine emails to FCI Dublin staff before getting a single return phone call.
“With the history of sexual abuses at FCI Dublin, numerous reports indicate that many survivors are still not reporting instances in fear of retaliation,” according to the letter. “Retaliation includes verbal harassment and abuse by facility staff; being subjected to invasive and unwarranted strip searches; losing access to phones, computers, and commissary accounts; and being terminated from prison employment.”
The Congressional members also allege that inmates dealt with “unacceptable delays” in receiving medical care and psychological treatment to deal with sexual abuse, and that there was no access to outside confidential mental health services.
The letter demands Jusino fully comply with constitutional obligations for inmates and answer how many FCI Dublin staff are responsible for fielding attorneys calls or handling their visits.
“The violation of constitutional rights, culture of sexual abuse, and failure to provide basic health services at FCI Dublin are unjust and unacceptable,” DeSaulnier said in a statement. “A prison sentence should not mean the end of a person’s constitutional and human rights, and I am proud to join my colleagues in conducting federal oversight to ensure humanity is upheld in our prison system and basic dignity is maintained.”
Said Swalwell: “Despite my visit to this prison to get to the bottom of many of these issues, my office continues to receive concerning reports of conduct against inmates that may violate federal law. Rehabilitation of federal inmates does not mean a denial of basic humanities, such as access to health care services and legal counsel — rights that are even more critical when they are the result of sexual abuses.”
Swalwell and Bass, along with retiring U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier of San Francisco, called for improvements in March after touring FCI Dublin in March following a string of arrests and federal charges against prison guards, a chaplain and a former warden, each accused of sexually abusing inmates.
The previous warden, Ray Garcia, was convicted Dec. 8 in U.S. District Court in Oakland of seven counts involving sexually abusive conduct against three female inmates under his supervision. A jury also found him guilty of one count of making false statements to government agents. Garcia, 55, of Merced could be sentenced March 8 to decades behind bars.
FCI Dublin is one of more than 130 federal prison institutions housing nearly 15,000 inmates nationwide. Following the string of charges, the BOP’s director Michael Carvajal resigned. The new BOP director, Colette Peters, who started in March, told The Independent through a spokesperson in late August that she was “fully committed” to fixing the problems there. BOP spokesman Donald Murphy said last week that the BOP was aware of the letter to Jusino from Congress and was reviewing it.
“The Bureau of Prisons responds directly to members of Congress and their staff,” Murphy said. “Out of respect and deference to members, we do not comment on our Congressional briefings or share our Congressional correspondence with media.”
Another BOP spokesman told The Independent on Monday that the agency had no new updates on efforts to improve conditions at the prison.