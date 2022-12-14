Santa Rita Jail

Alameda County – Two congress members from the Bay Area joined an effort last week to demand that the warden of the troubled federal women’s prison in Dublin provide essential health care and legal representation to inmates who, they say, continue to suffer from sexual abuse in the facility.

U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, who represents the Tri-Valley, and U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, whose redrawn Contra Costa County district will include parts of Dublin come January, said they and two Southern California House members wrote to Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Dublin Warden Thahesha Jusino “regarding numerous and alarming reports” about the prison.