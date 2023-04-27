ES Official Photo 114th.jpg
U.S. Representatives Eric Swalwell (CA-14) and Guy Reschenthaler (PA-14) have reintroduced a bipartisan bill to help secure the domestic supply chain and stimulate the production of rare earth magnets as part of a national initiative to strengthen the economy and combat climate change.

The Rare Earth Magnet Manufacturing Production Tax Credit Act would create a production tax credit for rare earth magnets that are manufactured in the United States; no domestic manufacture of them currently exists. These magnets are used in a wide variety of applications necessary for our modern economy, such as computer hard disks, cell phones, and MRIs. They are also critical for certain clean energy uses. For example, 93 percent of all-electric vehicles contain a powertrain driven by one of these magnets.