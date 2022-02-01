An app to analyze social media harassment, created by four 10th graders at American High School in Fremont, was the first-place winner in the Congressional App Challenge for California’s 15th congressional district.
ChatGuard allows social media users who are being harassed to upload their chats, which are then analyzed using artificial intelligence algorithms to understand the severity of the harassment, learn actions they can take in response to abuse, and create a database to potentially prevent others from being targeted. It was developed by Joel Johnson, Aryaman Kukal, Chaitya Jodhavat, and Sriram Natarajan.
Now in its fifth year, the district-by-district Congressional App Challenge was created by the House of Representatives and the Internet Education Foundation to encourage students to pursue careers in computer science.
More than 7,000 students, from 340 of the 435 congressional districts nationwide, participated in the 2021 challenge, developing more than 2,100 apps. Winning students are invited to a reception in Washington, D.C., and their apps are eligible to be displayed in the Capitol Building and featured on the House of Representatives’ website.
Rep. Eric Swalwell, who represents California’s 15th district, announced the local winners last week.
Finishing second in the district, which includes most of Alameda County, including Livermore, Pleasanton, and Dublin, was Meryl Mathew, an 11th grader at American High School, for Vision, an app for smart phone users to monitor eye strain.
Third was Aryan Agrawal, a ninth grader at Dougherty Valley High School in San Ramon, for HealthBuddy, an app that encourages cancer patients to keep accurate records of pain, medications, and appointments, and other concerns, and to share that information with their doctors.
“I’m always awed by the quality of our young coders’ work in the Congressional App Challenge, and this year is no different,” Swalwell said. “Protecting against online harassment, a fitness tracker for smartphone users’ eyes, and helping cancer patients record their own medical data – these are the kinds of apps that improve our community’s quality of life.”